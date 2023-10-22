How James Blunt charmed me out of my 20-year grudge

Global hitmaker James Blunt is ridiculously - and unexpectedly - charming.

I’d interviewed him once before, around the release of his smash hit 2005 record Back to Bedlam. The details are a little blurry, but it remained in my memory as 15 minutes of my life that didn’t go great.

I was a young, pretty new, and most likely not-very-good journalist. My questions were surely uninspired and uninteresting, and it seemed clear he thought so too.

He was probably tired and wanting to get home. I was probably unprepared and maybe a bit hungover.

Supplied James Blunt's new album is due out on October 27.

The highly personable, very chatty 49-year-old Brit on a Zoom call in front of me, though, is not the James Blunt I always pictured as a bit ... well, blunt.

“I sound like I was an arsehole, I’m sorry for that,” he says, appearing genuinely concerned when I relay the story.

“God I’m so sorry.”

Now I feel like the arsehole. Thanks, James.

He recalls that time in his life when, before Back to Bedlam – which became the UK’s highest-selling album of the 2000s and included the massive hit You’re Beautiful – he was “quite an earnest human being”, making songs about “things I really believed in”.

Julian Finney James Blunt’s career took off with the release of the 2005 album Back to Bedlam.

“Then I had this massive explosion, and suddenly I was mainstream and the middle of the road. And the earnestness - people were not taking it seriously. Maybe that was the consequence. I’m not going to sell it earnestly any more.”

Almost 20 years on though, “earnest” feels like an appropriate descriptor of Blunt. He smiles freely, talks quickly and animatedly, and he’s just a bunch of fun.

He uses “one” as a third-person pronoun and is equally comfortable dropping frequent f-bombs in the next breath.

But he is – he promises – decidedly uncool.

He’s also “f...ing” unfazed by that.

Blunt is well-known for his self-deprecating, highly amusing comebacks to trolls on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Back in 2022, he made headlines in Aotearoa after offering his music to NZ police as a way to get Covid vaccine mandate protesters away from parliament.

For years, he and his music have been subject to online vitriol. He pauses for a moment before delivering a curse-laden explanation about why he doesn’t need the “cool gang” deciding his music is “worthy”.

“If I had an ego, maybe it would be nice, but f... it, no,” he says.

Besides, he’s the one filling venues with thousands of fans ready to have a good time.

WPA Pool/Getty Images James Blunt arrives at Princess Eugenie’s wedding with his wife Sofia Wellesley in 2018.

“And the cool gang are all too f...ing worried about what f...ing clothes they’re wearing. I’m just going to have a belter,” he laughs, before getting a bit more serious and insisting “cool” isn’t even real.

“Wearing a leather jacket, and being worried about your turn-ups on your jeans, or whether your collar’s outside or inside your jacket. That’s not cool. That’s being a prat.”

That realisation you’re not cool, he laughs, is “really f...ing great”.

“And it happens at different ages. The ones who are worried for longer struggle the most. I got to school and realised, f... it, I’m just not cool.”

Suddenly it clicked. I was definitely once that 20-something-year-old prat that Blunt was talking about. Did that show in the cursed interview of so many years ago? Had I been the real arsehole all along?

Oh God.

Supplied James Blunt with his father Charles Blunt in the emotional music video for Monsters.

To make matters worse, Blunt is insanely likeable. He’s pretty damn successful, too.

His seventh studio album, Who We Used to Be, is set to be released on October 27. It comes after the 2022 release of a greatest hits album, that Blunt jokes marks “the end of your career” as an artist.

So, he says, he didn’t write this one for an audience, and instead filled the record with, “fun bonus songs”.

But if you’re looking for new music to cry at, fear not. He’s also got the guitar-driven “sad songs” he’s become known for. From 2005’s Goodbye My Lover, to Monsters, the 2019 song written for his father who had been diagnosed with stage 4 kidney disease, Blunt knows the punch-in-the-gut emotional ballads are his “bread and butter” tracks.

This time around, that song is The Girl That Never Was. It’s about pregnancy and loss – and it’s personal.

Putting songs like that into the world can add a bit of pressure for the “emotionally stunted Englishman” who finds communicating emotions “very tricky in everyday situations”.

“The way I can capture it is in songs.”

It’s cathartic. But it can be a difficult juxtaposition, given that Blunt is also “defensive about my private life”.

ross giblin/Stuff James Blunt performing at Wellington’s TSB Arena in 2008.

“If you ask me how many children I have, I won’t tell you. If you ask me their names, I won’t tell you.”

With lyrics in The Girl That Never Was like, “we never should have picked a name / cause now she has a face”, Blunt says, “all the words I want to say are in the song”, but he still gets asked about it in interviews.

He comes up with an “abstract waffle” when people pry further. I don’t, but he gives me his “spiel” anyway.

“I say, ‘I had ambitions to start a family and ... I’ve had some successes. I’m happy for those, and I’ve had some battles I’ve lost. I struggle with those and that’s why I wrote this song.”

And music, in many ways, is the “only way I can convey how I feel”.

Supplied James Blunt uses music to convey how he feels, but is very defensive about his private life.

It took him a long time to write Dark Thought – a song on the new album about his close friend (who he once called his “American mother”), Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016.

“I struggled to capture what I wanted to say to her,” he says.

“I’m angry she’s gone, and I’m sad she’s gone, and I feel guilt she’s gone for a bunch of reasons. And I want to say things to her and the way I want to do it is a song.”

So he did. And with it came the feeling of, “f..., I’ve nailed it. I can move on.”

And in a much less meaningful way, so can I. Our time together is up, and James Blunt has charmed me out of a 20-year grudge.

We’re good.

“You and I are still here, and we’re still smiling,” Blunt says.

“If you and I are still in the business, still talking love and music, and talking to each other.... Life is great.”

And that, James, is beautiful.