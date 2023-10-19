Noise Control: Troy Kingi on getting inspiration from Joshua Tree

Silver Scroll-winning artist Troy Kingi recently returned from Joshua Tree in the US, having written 13 new songs.

The Kiwi artist – originally from Rotorua and Te Kaha – told hosts Rain and China (known as the DJ duo the Katayanagi Twins) Joshua Tree was “quite a special place” and he woke one day and wrote four songs in one day.

“It felt really good, and everything was just flowing,” he said on the penultimate episode of the local music show.

The actor and award-winning musician is more than halfway through his 10, 10, 10 series – where he challenged himself to release 10 albums, across 10 genres in 10 years.

He’s getting ready to drop the seventh record, Time Wasters: Soundtrack to Current Day Meanderings in November.

