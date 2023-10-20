Who is Doug, and why does he want you to go to Dougfest?

It’s been a “crazy ride” for 31-year-old Doug Menzies, who – a few drinks down – made a bet last year with his mates to see who could “pull off a music festival”.

The beers wore off and everyone lost interest. Except Doug.

Enter Dougfest. It’s a two-night Labour Weekend gig in Hamilton, named after its founder. Menzies has never organised a show. He will “definitely” lose money.

But speaking to Stuff while nursing a beer at a pub, Menzies says, “it’s f...ing worth it”.

Still a bit confused about what on earth Dougfest actually is?

Hamilton’s Last Place will play host to 12 local punk and heavy rock acts across Friday and Saturday night. You may not have heard of the bands, and they’re loud and fast. Menzies insists it’ll be, “good rock music that is even better live”.

For a “festival”, it’ll be small. He’s expecting about 120 through the doors. But there will also be cheese graters, inflatable flamingos, a pink drum kit with lights. Plenty of “stupid shit going on,” he laughs.

If your name is also Doug, you get in for free.

Menzies isn’t a musician. In fact, he’s a former wedding photographer who used to race speedway and now is a mechanic’s delivery driver.

But he’s a massive fan (who apparently can’t say no to a bet). It was that passion, instilled in him from his dad as a kid, that turned Dougfest from a drunk conversation to a reality.

Not being a musician has its downside, though.

“I don’t know what an amp is,” Menzies laughs.

“It turns out there’s different ones for bass and guitar. You can’t switch them over.”

There’s been a fair bit of Googling gear and realising he, “needs to get more shit”.

Finding bands, though, was easy. One band touched base when the festival’s Instagram page had, “like, three followers” and told Menzies, “I don’t know what this thing is, but we want in”.

Ginny C Photography/Supplied Auckland band Stray Dogs will perform at Dougfest over Labour weekend.

Menzies started going to all-ages punk music shows with his dad, Stewart when he was 14, and loved it.

Seemingly a lover of all things loud, he took a break from gig-hopping for a few years to race Speedway – another passion Stewart passed down to his son.

Menzies raced mini stocks until he was about 16, then production saloons until he was about 24. Later, he rekindled his love for live music.

It’s handy, too. The name Doug may be “funny as f...” for a music festival. It’s slightly less badass in the racing world.

Now he’s hoping this weekend will mark the first of an annual event, bearing the moniker of its founder.

Throughout his 31 years, he’s “only ever met one other Doug”. So he’s not too worried that Dougfest will become a literal festival of Dougs – who all get in for free.

He’s hoping there’ll be at least one Stewart, too, given that his dad is responsible for instilling his love of music.

Dad “hasn’t responded” to the invite yet.

Supplied Mega Maw, pictured at Bridge City Beatdown, 202, is one of 12 bands set to play Dougfest.

“I did ask him to come ... here’s hoping,” Menzie laughs.

Now – with the admin done, his hair dyed pink for the weekend, the amp knowledge increased tenfold and Menzies determined to pay the bands decent money - he’s optimistic about the future of Dougfest – despite having done the maths and figured he’ll be about $4000 in the red.

Not that he wants it to get, “as big as Rhythm and Vines”, though.

“I kinda want it to stay a little bit small,” he says between sips of his beer.

“It’s just ... Dougfest.”

Dougfest will take over Hamilton’s Last Place on Friday, October 20 and Saturday, October 21, and features bands: Static, Cootie Cuties, Achilles Complex, Mega Maw, Off Judy (Aus) and Stray Dogs, Qualms, Talismer, Psygon, Pink Plates, Edible and The Boondocks. Tickets are available at Undertheradar.