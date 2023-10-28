Original yellow Wiggle Greg Page on leaving the group in 2006: 'I struggled with it a lot'

The documentary Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles streams on Prime Video from October 24.

Founding member of global sensation The Wiggles, Greg Page, was “overwhelmed” when he recently saw for the first time the massive fan support on social media following his heart attack at a show.

In 2020 Page, the original yellow Wiggle, had a cardiac arrest after walking offstage at a Wiggles concert fundraising for those affected by the Australian bushfires.

He’d had a heart attack and said he learnt later at the hospital he was, “very close to dying” and is grateful to those at the venue, including an off-duty nurse in the audience, that performed CPR and used a defibrillator, to help save his life.

“It was a lot for me to process and comprehend,” he said of learning what happened while recovering in the hospital.

And as someone who doesn’t use social media much, he only learnt how much public support was posted during the filming of the new documentary, Hot Potato: The story of The Wiggles.

The incident also prompted him to learn CPR himself.

“If someone else had collapsed I would have frozen and thought I’m not trained,” he said, but insisted any attempt is still better than none at all, even if not trained.

“It should never be a barrier for someone thinking they shouldn’t try and help someone ... It’s confronting and emotionally terrifying, but if you don’t do it, the person on the floor has no chance. If you give it a go, you’re giving someone a chance.”

Supplied Jeff Fatt, Murray Cook, Greg Page and Anthony Field at the Hot Potato premiere.

Page, together with Field and two other friends, Murray Cook and Phillip Wilcher, founded the kids’ entertainment group in 1991. Field was studying early childhood education with Cook and Page, and his former Cockroaches bandmate, Jeff Fatt, replaced Wilcher after the first self-titled album.

There were never plans past that first album, so Page said, “we didn’t formulate anything” when getting the group together. It was four blokes, who were mates.

“This is something that evolved and changed over time. And I think it needed to,” he said, speaking of the group’s current diversity.

Page is chatting over a crackly Zoom connection before heading to the world premiere of Hot Potato. He pointed to a splash of yellow on his patterned shirt, admitting the colour was something he had to shop for specifically.

Supplied Cook, Field, Fatt and Page in New York, as featured in Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles.

But more than 30 years ago, on skivvy choosing day, there was a race between Page and fellow member Anthony Field for the blue. Field won. Page “had to be yellow”.

“I remember it very clearly, because blue was my favourite colour. When I saw that blue skivvy, I wanted it,” he said, but insisted he loved being the yellow Wiggle for so many years.

“It’s not that I have anything against yellow. It’s just not a colour I wear,” he said, leaning back into his chair.

Supplied Greg Page in Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles.

The newly-released documentary, which follows the group from those early days to the massive growth, international success and evolving lineup, goes into detail on Page’s health issues that saw him eventually leave the group in 2006. Diagnosed with orthostatic intolerance, the yellow Wiggle found it “really hard” to walk away, especially because the decision was, “forced upon me for health reasons”.

“I struggled with it a lot,” he said, adding he battled with self-identity after being a Wiggle for so long.

“Who am I now outside of the Wiggles?”

Plus, he missed his mates.

“To not be able to be with the guys and do what you love doing – there’s a massive hole there,” he said.

Morgan Hancock/Getty Images Fatt, Page and Cook onstage in 2022.

“There’s a big void there, so you’ve got to find a way to fill that, to feel like you've got a purpose and a life.”

For a group that entertained children with songs about red cars, hot potatoes and sleeping bears, The Wiggle’s weren’t immune to controversies and headlines, with Page featured in a few of them.

There was the front page New York Times headline when he quit in 2006, and was replaced by Sam Moran. More headlines emerged when Moran left and Page returned in 2012, and again when he retired later that same year.

As someone who is “not an extrovert”, Page said dealing with the media and attention had, “always been difficult. I’ve got better luckily, but it’s always been hard”.

“Then, of course, you’ve got the controversies, the things you have to deal with. The business of the business,” he said, adding the whole group had to learn to deal with those situations.

Despite that, looking back Page had a simple answer to one last question.

Any regrets?

“No,” he said.

“I try not to live a life full of regrets.”