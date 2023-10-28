Who is 'Slut!' about? And other discoveries from Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version)

Pop Tart, our regular rundown of what’s scorching hot in the world of pop culture – from movies to memes, and books to fresh looks.

Do you remember where you were in 2014?

It was a big year for pop culture: Solange fought Jay Z in an elevator, Ellen DeGeneres took a selfie at the Oscars, and Taylor Swift changed music history forever with the release of 1989.

To say the least, 1989 was a monumental album – the record sold over 1.2 million copies in its first week, saw three singles shoot to the top of the charts, and scored Swift a controversial win over Kendrick Lamar for the Album of The Year award at the Grammys (at the time, Swift became the first woman to win the award twice).

Now, Swift has gifted the world her magic again with the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) – so, how does the re-record sound, and what’s actually different this time around?

Wait, why are we doing this?

To make a long story short, music mogul and infamous Swift nemesis Scooter Braun purchased Swift’s former record label, Big Machine Records, for US$300m in 2019 – that purchase included the rights to the masters of Swift’s first six albums.

Anyway, Swift wasn’t going to sit tight and let Braun make money off her, so now we have four re-records of her first albums (and two on the way).

How does it sound now?

The album’s big hits – Shake It Off, Bad Blood, and Blank Space – are more or less the same (save for a few changes in vocal inflection), so if you were worried the classics would be going through a major make-over, don’t stress.

It’s the pop tracks that never made it to radio that get the real polish here: Welcome To New York, I Wish You Would, and All You Had To Do Was Stay have a more crisp and clean sound, likely buffed up by the years of experience that Swift and her 1989 producer Jack Antonoff now share in collaboration – 1989 was the first of five albums the two have worked on together.

It’s great, because though these songs aren’t considered her hits, they’re the perfect example of 1989’s ethos: pure pop, wrapped up in a stylish and maximist package.

However, it’s the album’s deep cuts – This Love, You Are in Love, and Clean – shine the most amongst the re-recorded tracks. Like Joni Mitchell revisiting Both Sides Now, Swift’s re-records of her ballads provide something emotional when you consider how much older and wiser the voice singing the lyrics she wrote at 24-years-old is now.

What’s actually new?

With each Taylor’s Version released, the singer adds five previously unheard songs that didn’t make the original cut for the album – they are, in Swift’s words, “from the vault” tracks.

On 1989 (Taylor’s Version), the new tracks are Is It Over Now?, Now That We Don't Talk, Say Don't Go, Suburban Legends, “Slut!”.

Hang on – “Slut!”?

Incredible, right?

When the track title was revealed in September, the general fan census was that this track was likely to be a sister song to Blank Space: a tongue-in-cheek middle finger to slut-shaming narratives that followed the singer for years.

Instead, “Slut!” is a glossy, soft, and stylish ... love song, in which Swift sings: “But if I’m all dressed up / They might as well be looking at us / If they call me a ‘slut!’ / You know it might be worth it for once.”

The internet is already speculating the song could have been written for British heartthrob Harry Styles, but Swift has never been one to entertain questions of “who’s this about?” with her songs – a bit of mystery isn’t always a bad thing, people.

“Slut!”, and the rest of the bonus tracks, are a lot moodier than most of 1989’s hits, and sonically have more in common with her latest album Midnights, which she may have recorded around the same time as 1989 TV (the more you listen, the more it seems likely).

Lyrically, the bonus tracks fit in well with the 1989 era and follow the ending flow of the album, which gets softer with tracks like Clean and You Are In Love. But there’s no denying those tracks sound more like Midnights rejects than scraps from 1989’s cutting room floor.

Okay, so is 1989 TV worth listening to?

You think you’re getting an unbiased opinion here?

Truly, nothing will ever recreate the magic of listening to 1989 for the first time in 2014. Swift’s Taylor’s Version projects often feel more like love letters to her fans than invitations for new ears, a sort-of wink and thank you for sticking by for so long.

Instead, I leave you with these iconic words of Lady Gaga, which perfectly encapsulates the scope of 1989’s artistry: “Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show-stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not ever been done before, unafraid to reference or not reference, put it in a blender, s... on it, vomit on it, eat it, give birth to it.”