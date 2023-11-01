Sir Peter Jackson steps into music video debut with final Beatles song

Artificial intelligence has been used to extract John Lennon's voice from an old demo to create "the last Beatles record".

Sir Peter Jackson has stepped into the world of directing music videos for the first time, directing the video for The Beatles’ final song.

The track, called Now And Then, will be available Thursday, November 2, as part of a single paired with Love Me Do, the very first Beatles single that came out in 1962 in England.

Now And Then comes from the same batch of unreleased demos written by the late John Lennon, which were taken by his former bandmates to construct the songs Free As a Bird and Real Love, released in the mid-1990s.

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison worked on Now And Then in the same sessions, but technological limitations stood in the way.

“Just thinking about the responsibility of having to make a music video worthy of the last song The Beatles will ever release produced a collection of anxieties almost too overwhelming to deal with,” Jackson said.

“My lifelong love of The Beatles collided into a wall of sheer terror at the thought of letting everyone down.”

“This created intense insecurity in me because I’d never made a music video before, and was not able to imagine how I could even begin to create one for a band that broke up over 50 years ago, had never actually performed the song, and had half of its members no longer with us.”

“I knew The Beatles don’t take no for an answer if their minds are set on something - but they didn’t even wait for me to say no.

“Paul and Ringo shot footage of themselves performing and sent that to me. Apple unearthed over 14 hours of long forgotten film shot during the 1995 recording sessions, including several hours of Paul, George and Ringo working on Now And Then, and gave all that to me.”

With the help of artificial intelligence, director Peter Jackson cleared those problems up by “separating” Lennon's original vocals from a piano used in the late 1970s. The much clearer vocals allowed McCartney and Starr to complete the track last year.

The survivors packed plenty into it. The new single contains guitar that Harrison had recorded nearly three decades ago, a new drum part by Starr, with McCartney's bass, piano and a slide guitar solo he added as a tribute to Harrison, who died in 2001. McCartney and Starr sang backup.

On Wednesday, the day before the song's release, a 12-minute film that tells the story of the new recording will be made public.

Later in the month, expanded versions of the Beatles' compilations 1962-1966 and 1967-1970 will be released. Now And Then, despite coming much later than 1970, will be added to the latter collection.