Mariah Carey is sued over hit song All I want for Christmas is You again - by the same guy

Mariah Carey is being sued again over her hit song "All I Want For Christmas Is You"

Mariah Carey is once again facing another lawsuit, by the same guy as last time, over accusations that she stole the hit song All I want of Christmas is You.

According to Billboard, the songwriter, named Vince Vance, claims that the singer took the chart-topper from his earlier song, of the exact same name.

The new lawsuit comes a year after Vance dropped a previous lawsuit that made the same allegations.

Filed in Los Angeles federal court on November 1, Vance, who’s real name is Andy Stone, stated that Carey’s 1994 holiday blockbuster infringed the copyrights to his 1989 song of the exact same name, Billboard reported.

The song is one of Carey’s biggest, selling 16 million copies worldwide and, in 2023, was selected by the Library of Congress to be included in the National Recording Registry in the US.

The new lawsuit includes more detail than the first, alleging that Carey made up the story of how she wrote the song and that her own co-writer disputes the story.

“Carey has without licensing, palmed off these works with her incredulous origin story, as if those works were her own,” Vance’s new lawyers wrote in the re-filed complaint, Billboard reports.

“Her hubris knowing no bounds, even her co-credited songwriter doesn’t believe the story she has spun. This is simply a case of actionable infringement.”

The new lawsuit compares the similarities between the two songs, talking about the “unique linguistic structure” and musical elements that Carey allegedly copied.

“The combination of the specific chord progression in the melody paired with the verbatim hook was a greater than 50% clone of Vance’s original work, in both lyric choice and chord expressions,” Vance’s lawyers wrote.

On Christmas Eve in 2020, the song broke the record for the biggest single day for streams in Spotify history, with 17.223 million listens.

Reacting to the news at the time, Carey said she was sitting there in astonishment and gratitude seeing the joy that “this little song I wrote brings to people”.

Representatives for Carey did not return a request for comment to Billboard.