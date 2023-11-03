The Weeknd postpones all New Zealand and Australia shows 'due to unforeseen circumstances'

The singer was set to play two shows at Auckland’s Eden Park on December 7 and 8.

Global superstar The Weeknd has announced that the New Zealand and Australian legs of his ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ will be rescheduled.

In a message to his fans on Friday, Canadian R&B singer The Weeknd – real name Abel Tesfaye – said he was “deeply disappointed” to announce the postponement but “can’t wait to be there” with fans soon.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, we must reschedule the Australia/New Zealand tour.

“New dates will be announced next year and current tickets will be valid for the new shows. Refunds will be available for those unable to attend the new dates,” The Weeknd said.

Ticket vendor Live Nation Australia & New Zealand said that while they understood fans will be disappointed, they are working with The Weeknd to secure a new tour schedule.

“We will make a further announcement as soon as possible,” the vendor said.

All tickets remain valid for the rescheduled shows without the need for exchange and ticket holders will be contacted with new show dates in due course.

Patrons unable to attend the new dates can obtain a refund from the point of purchase.