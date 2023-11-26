Rock legend Josh Homme on vulnerability and his favourite NZ graveyard

Josh Homme is returning to NZ with Queens of the Stone Age.

Rock legend Josh Homme is familiar enough with New Zealand to have a favourite cemetery.

He “always” walks through it when in town, and more than a decade ago made a film, Graveyard, with his then 5-year-old daughter Camille – set within the central Auckland location of which he can’t quite remember the name.

He gave enough clues, however, to assume he’s probably talking about Auckland’s Symonds Street Cemetery.

The Queens of the Stone Age frontman sits behind a row of skull-like figurines. He pulls out his favourite, a female figure, with a creepy look on her face, before jumping into a chat broken up often by a choppy internet connection.

He’s friendly and softly-spoken, and talks in a prose filled with metaphors and imagery, almost like he’s crafting song lyrics in conversation (finding the right band members is “musical quilting”, and questions about releasing music to the world bring about imagery of “going into the ring” and “running through the freeway of traffic”).

Having recently announced his band’s return to New Zealand in 2024, Homme has a clear appreciation of the country that’s “easy” and “friendly”.

‘When you have good memories somewhere you really look forward to coming back,” he says, recalling walking around Christchurch with his family and riding motorbikes to Auckland’s Piha beach.

Supplied Queens of the Stone Age – from left, Troy Van Leeuwen, Dean Fertita, Josh Homme, Michael Shuman and John Theodore – will return to New Zealand in March 2024.

There’s a familiarity that’s clear with Aotearoa and, says Homme, it’s a country that’s “quite easy to love”.

Homme, 50, founded Queens of the Stone Age in 1996, but it was the 2002 single No One Knows that shot the group to huge mainstream success, from their third album Songs for the Deaf.

Every member that played on that album, except for Homme, has since moved on from the band.

In its almost 30-year history, eight past members have been and gone – including Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and the late Mark Lanegan.

A long list of short-term contributors has included many performers, from Elton John to Eddie Vedder, and Brody Dalle, Homme’s ex-wife and singer of the punk band The Distillers.

The idea of bringing artists on without the pressure of being tied to the band long-term, says Homme, can be a way to convince people to collaborate: “Well, this isn’t forever.”

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Josh Homme of Queens of The Stone Age performing in Byron Bay in 2017.

Or, to put it in another way: “You can sleep with me for a while then ... you can go,” he laughs.

Since 2013, the lineup has remained, though. And Homme, together with members Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman, Dean Fertita, and Jon Theodore, “actually get along so well that when tours are over we stop and vacation together”.

Outside of music, there’s been plenty of drama, heartache and illness for Homme in recent years, and much of the personal drama has played out in the headlines of music press and tabloids.

He split with Dalle in 2019, and it turned nasty and very public. Restraining orders were requested and granted. An apparent broken custody agreement by Dalle resulted in an acrimonious custody battle that was reported widely earlier this year, from Rolling Stone to People.

As if a bitter divorce wasn’t enough, just a few months later - in June - Homme revealed he’d had surgery after being diagnosed with cancer in 2022. He’s since revealed to ITV he’s “all clear”.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff A frequent visitor to NZ, Homme is pictured signing autographs for fans in 2011.

Several of his close friends and family have died in recent years. He was a good friend of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, who died in 2018, and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died while on tour in 2022. Also in 2022, he mourned the death of former bandmate Mark Lanegan.

And when it came to releasing Times New Roman, the band’s first album since 2017, Homme was, for a long time, simply unable to write.

When asked whether he ever felt like calling it a day, or if the record would always have surfaced, he said it “wasn’t always going to happen”.

“Sometimes I struggle with putting myself out there,” he says.

“Because I know I’m going to try and make something honest and vulnerable, it’s fragile and so it [feels like] running through the freeway of traffic,” he says, diving into a poetic description of the fear of putting music “out there”.

“I think when you have something vulnerable that you’re being honest with, you think, ‘I don't know that I want to wade in the traffic and be misunderstood with this thing’.”

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Homme says he’s “addicted to risking all we’ve got” when it comes to releasing and writing music.

But Homme’s “addicted to risking all we’ve got”, so “it was good to awaken that again, and say, ‘no, we have to do this’.”

But while some of the band’s previous work had felt out of synch with “the time-frame”, he says Times New Roman “felt really in synch”.

“The troubles and difficulties that all the guys had to overcome - that everyone had to overcome - it seemed in line with everybody. We knew we were going to make a record that sounds brutal, but that brutalism can still be really fragile and healing,” he says, before adding the music is, in a way, a sugar sculpture.

“It’s very delicate ... Even if it sounds like heavy music, that’s just because it’s heavy.

“I realise we’re better when I’m honest lyrically and just put it out there.”

But putting it out there means the emotion doesn’t just stop once the music has been written. He knows from previous work that playing certain songs live can take him “right back” to the place and circumstances in which they were written. But having been through that before, he’s prepared this time around.

“I was scared this time. About what I was going to write. When the writing stops, and it’s time to sing,” he says.

“I was afraid, you know?”

The No One Knows hitmakers will bring their The End is Nero tour to Auckland’s Spark Arena on February 29, Wellington’s TSB Arena on March 1, and Christchurch’s Wolfbrook Arena on March 3.