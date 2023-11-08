US rapper Macklemore set to hit New Zealand shores for two shows

Macklemore is on his way back to New Zealand.

Grammy award-winning American rapper and singer Macklemore is set for two New Zealand shows next May, with Wellington and Auckland featuring as part of his Australasian tour.

The Glorious rapper was last in Aotearoa for the Friday Jams festival in 2022, but this will be his first solo tour here since 2018.

He will play Wellington’s TSB Arena on May 8 and Auckland’s Spark Arena on May 9.

Macklemore released his third studio album and first in six years earlier this year to rave reviews, with NME calling it his best album yet.

Getty Images Macklemore when he was last here in 2018.

The album, titled Ben, was a top 20 hit in the US and produced the singles Chant and No Bad Days.

The rapper and singer had a successful partnership with Ryan Lewis between 2012 and 2016, in which they won four Grammy Awards in 2014 for their debut album The Heist.

The duo have subsequently been on hiatus while Macklemore continues to focus on his solo tour.

Tickets for the two New Zealand shows go on sale November 17.