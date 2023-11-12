How does one become a world-champion DJ at 19?

Ten world championship titles at 19. It’s enough to make anyone else look in the mirror and question their life choices, not that that’s something that should bother Kalib Strickland.

The New Zealand DJ who goes by the name DJ K-Swizz is on a massive high after winning his tenth world DJ championship title, going back-to-back at the Olympics of DJing, the DMC World DJ Championships​ in San Francisco last weekend.

He is the youngest DJ to ever win a world championship and the first from the Southern Hemisphere, making him the first New Zealander. P Money and DJ Spell have come close to winning before for Aotearoa in this competition, but didn't quite make it.

The DMC (Disco Mix Club) champs are competed for annually alongside the other two major DJ competitions, the ITF (International Turntablist Federation) champs and the IDA (International Dj​ Association) champs. Think of these as being like the DJing equivalent of the belts fought for in world heavyweight boxing.

First competed for in 1985, some of the biggest names in DJing have won the DMC World Championship, including A-Trak and Cash Money. The United States has dominated the competition, with nearly a third of the winners coming out of the US.

DJing came to Strickland very young, and it was clear from the outset he was destined for success. He started DJing at the age of nine, and only eight months later he was competing at his first world champs, where he finished a respectable 8th place.

Fast-forward 10 years and Strickland has four IDA and six DMC world titles to his name across different categories, something he puts down to hard work and practice.

“I practise between four and eight hours every day and never miss a day. I've never missed a day when it comes to battling, never,” Strickland says.

The DMC World DJ Championships are highly competitive, with only 10 qualification spots open in the solo category that Strickland competes in. Qualification is open to all countries, meaning it is tough to qualify.

Supplied DJ K-Swizz started competing when he was just nine.

Once qualified, DJs have six minutes to impress the judges with their routine. “You pretty much have to show everyone what you can do, so your creativity, your skills, your originality,” Strickland says.

Despite the competitive nature of the competition and the world championship being the pinnacle of turntablism and DJ battling, Strickland says he does not get nervous before his routine and, if anything, looks forward to showing what he can do on the decks.

“I never get nervous performing my routines because it's something I practice so hard on that I just want to share it with everyone. I always keep it to myself. I make sure that no one sees what I do before the world finals.”

Strickland had extra motivation in 2023 to defend the title he won in 2022 after last year’s event was an online-only affair. The live element to turntablism is an essential component to the world championship, and being able to do his routine in front of a crowd was extra special for him.

None The DMC World DJ Championships in San Francisco.

“The reason why I defended my title was because I wanted to have the feeling of winning the actual comp live and also win the gold record. I didn't get one last year, so this year I had to get one.”

To get to the world championship you have to qualify. This usually means going through a national competition. However, New Zealand stopped their qualification tournament in 2019. Why? Well, Strickland kept winning.

“They stopped running it because I kept defending it. It's kind of sad because if I want to retire from battling there's no one really there to hold the torch and carry on.”

This is one of the things that motivates Strickland to continue, bringing turntablism to as many people in New Zealand as possible and perhaps even influence the next generation of DJs coming through.

“I wanna show everyone in New Zealand what we can do with turntablism. Because there's not really many people here that really know much about it, but they enjoy seeing it,” Strickland says.

“I have a TikTok and I go live almost every day. People love turntablism, so hopefully I can start pushing it out here in New Zealand.”

Only two DJs have ever won three world championship titles in a row, begging the all-important question whether Strickland will return for more history in 2024 and a possible 11th title.

“I'm still thinking about it. I might, I might have to. We'll see.”

Even if he decides not to go for a three-peat, 10 world titles at 19 is nothing to sniff at for Strickland and has ensured him a level of respect amongst the DJ community he will hang on to forever.

“They [fellow DJs] have told me they love my set. I looked up to these people growing up and for them to say they love my routine is crazy.”