Good news: You have another chance at nabbing Taylor Swift tickets

Wipe away those tears: for one day only, Taylor Swift fans down under have a second chance at nabbing tickets to the star’s sold-out Australia shows – if you’re lucky.

Limited tickets for all shows across the ditch will be available on November 10 from 12pm (NZT) for the Sydney concerts, and 6pm for Melbourne at taylorswift.ticketek.com.au.

Sales will continue until allocations are exhausted and, no, Swift is not coming to NZ.

The Blank Space hitmaker will perform at the Melbourne Cricket Grounds on February 16, 17, and 18, before taking the stage at Sydney’s Accor Stadium from February 24, 25, and 26.

“Due to the demand, additional tickets including partially-obstructed side view tickets will be released with prices starting from $79.90,” a release from Frontier Touring read.

“Accessibility options will also be available in this release at both venues. Fans who have previously submitted accessibility form requests with Ticketek will be contacted in order of the time of their original form submission (until allocations are exhausted).

“There is no need to resubmit your form again to Ticketek. Please note that submission of a Ticketek accessibility request does not guarantee access to these accessibility options, as supply is limited.”

The ticket frenzy for Swift’s Australian leg of her international Eras Tour saw Swift break an international record with four million fans attempting to purchase 550,572 tickets.

Many Swift fans – known as Swifties – shared their despair over the fight for the highly-coveted tickets with Stuff, with one writing they were “absolutely gutted and defeated” by the buying process, created to halt bots and scalpers.

“I’m super close to just sitting at my desk and crying ... I can't take this anymore,” another wrote at the time.

The original ticket sales took place in late June, and now fans who secure a ticket will also need to contend with last-minute flight and hotel bookings.