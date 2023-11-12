Robbie Williams charms the crowd at Mission concert with string of hits and banter

REVIEW: First off, a disclaimer; I’m 16, I've never been to a Mission concert before, and I’m only faintly acquainted with Robbie Williams music. If any of that means you render my opinions inconsequential, you should probably stop reading now.

Nearly every teenager in Hawke’s Bay has grown up hearing about this mythical “Mission Concert”, and, quite frankly, I wondered what all the fuss was about. Who even is Rod Stewart? Intrigued as to what was attracting all these oldies to the region for this gig, I accompanied my dad to Robbie Williams.

I don’t think I’m offending anyone when I say that Mission concerts tend to feature artists in the twilight of their career. Robbie, at 49, probably doesn’t fit the bill in that respect (he’s 30 years younger than Rod).

I think of him as being a kind of evolutionary link between Harry Styles and Elton John (or, put another way, between my music and my parent’s).

The first thought that struck me on entering the venue was the number of port-a-loos and the amount of denim apparel. The quantity of both was staggering, and it was clear that; 1) a lot of fluids were going to be consumed here, and 2) there is a correlation between Robbie Williams and certain dress sense.

The air was thick with anticipation. In places, it was also thick with something else...

Needless to say, I was one of the youngest there. There were plenty of people my grandmother’s age, sitting on rugs nibbling away on their cheese and crackers. A very short time later, these same people were standing, their hands in the air, screaming “Let Me Entertain Youuuu!”.

At 8.04pm a mohawk-ed Robbie graced the stage, adorned in a sequined black suit and a white silk scarf. The crowd, many of whom had spent hours in the hot Hawke’s Bay sun, instantly came to life.

He opened with “Hey Wow Yeah Yeah”, and within seconds the crowded grassy bank was moving like a unified wave of people in motion. When that number was followed by perhaps his greatest hit ever, “Let Me Entertain You”, the wave tempo increased, and the audience found its voice.

Robbie has the kind of cheeky face which is impossible not to like – you just know he would’ve been the naughty boy at school, but also the one the teachers and everyone else couldn’t help but adore.

The evening was one hit after another in which the crowd sang with Robbie or sang back to him at his invitation. He danced a lot and sure doesn’t move like a 49-year-old. He grooves like a stately Michael Jackson.

I’d heard most of these songs many times, but never had any idea they were by Robbie. It turns out I am actually quite a fan; this guy is amazing.

“Strong”, “Candy”, “She’s The One”, “Come Undone”, “Feel”, “Kids”, “Rock DJ”, “No Regrets”, “Angels” – they were all there. He also did (his former boy band) Take That’s “Back For Good”, and a great rock’n’roll version of Oasis’s “Don’t Look Back In Anger”.

John Cowpland One of several groups that dressed for the occasion at the Robbie Williams concert at the Mission.

Robbie would stop and chat throughout the show, talking about his career, his family, his addictions and recovery, and how much performing and his fans meant to him. You could tell these talks and interactions with the crowd were important to him.

The final encore was “Angels”, which quite honestly left me enchanted. How could one guy be so talented? When Robbie asked everyone in the 25,000-strong crowd to turn on their cellphone lights, and they did, it showed that I certainly wasn’t the only one who was utterly absorbed in his performance.

John Cowpland Some of the devout at the Robbie Williams concert.

The concert-goers seemed pretty well-behaved to me (apart from the few arrests I witnessed on my way to the hot-chip stand). There were, of course, a few people looking a bit worse for wear, and some struggling to put one foot in front of the other, but it added to the entertainment.

To finish an incredible gig, Robbie sang a part of the chorus of each song he’d performed, to which the crowd would roar back, word for word. He would smile and nod, eyes twinkling, and again you knew this meant a lot to him.

Robbie asked if he could entertain us. We let him, and he most certainly did.