'The Boomer run' and popcorn chicken - the real news from the Robbie Williams' concert

The Angels hitmaker will be performing for one night only at the Mission Estate Winery this weekend.

Imagine this. It’s 1997. Bill Clinton is elected president, Titanic has premiered, and Che Fu is top of the charts.

But one man strides like a Colossus over the rest of popular culture: an angel-headed hipster with hair brylcreamed all the way to the heavens. For millions of fans, he’s the one – Angels singer Robbie Williams.

For the entertainer’s Mission Estate concert at the weekend, the echo of Williams’ ripe voice rang out across the vineyards like manna from heaven for his boomer crowd.

We can so easily forget in this era of Harry Styles worship that, for a certain sect of the white middle class, Robbie Williams is like a heavily tattooed, mic-wielding Jesus.

And on Saturday evening, the field at Mission Estate (aka Coachella for Boomers) became the Red Sea, while Robbie acted as Moses, and boomers used their urban walking sticks to make their path.

But viral TikTok footage paints a portrait of some strange crowd behaviour, while some questionable catering shows a surreal spin on an old favourite. Let’s unpack what went weird at Robbie Williams’ Mission Winery gig.

What’s up with the Mission Estate catering?

Before the Robbie Williams crowd could abandon themselves to the beat of their favourite Now: That’s What I Call Music! singer, they needed sustenance – and they sought it from the food trucks scattered throughout the land.

While Sam Smith was performing at Auckland’s Spark Arena sporting devil horns, Satan was doing his real work on the catering at Misison Estate – to Newshub broadcaster Lloyd Burr’s surprise and dismay, the kitchen took a literal definition of the menu item “popcorn chicken”.

The term “popcorn chicken” might have you dreaming of the finger-lickin’ good KFC variety. Not so.

The journalist posted a frame of his popcorn chicken from the night, and again, dear reader, consider a trigger warning applied to the below.

It’s a gloriously DaDa-ist take on popcorn chicken – so far removed, in fact, from the initial idea of the food that you have to assume the food truck cook or the catering company have a good sense of humour.

The dish, which both looks like it has been constructed by AI and also has the casually slopped together construction that only a service worker on minimum-wage can provide, is the wildest interpretation of the term “popcorn chicken”.

Burr, nonetheless, leapt to the dish’s defence: “$10. Bargain!”

How did things get so weird at the Robbie Williams gig?

Now, a video has gone viral of the so-called “boomer run” – the moment Robbie Williams fans are let loose to secure a supreme spot for the show, and firmly lay those Citta towels down as a sign of territory.

Trigger warning: if you find footage of consumers stampeding across one another at Black Friday events, the sight of Harry Styles fans sobbing before his effigy, or the aesthetic of Red Currant triggering, you might want to look away.

In the video (humorously soundtracked to Angels), a site worker opens the literal floodgates to the fans. They can see no further than the brim of their straw hats, and fall over their own deck chairs, streaking into the field for a prime sunset spot.

It’s a scene worryingly reminiscent of Danny Boyle’s 28 Days Later, except these zombies are moving like they’ve just seen a 50% off sign at the Poi Room.

John Cowpland Robbie Williams in all his sequinned glory, adoring fans reaching out to touch their Messiah.

It’s like if they run fast enough, the planet might spin backwards to 1997, and Robbie might appear before them in all his nude, Rock DJ glory.

The whole scene is redolent with eau de Kim Crawford – with a liberal spritz of citronella – in other words, it was all business as usual in Hawkes Bay.