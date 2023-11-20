Coldplay announces return to NZ following 'euphoric' Perth gig: 'One of the best nights of our lives'

If you search reviews or coverage of Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour, you’ll likely stumble across one popular word: Euphoric.

Full disclosure, I’ve never been a Coldplay faithful. So it feels somewhat disingenuous, and absolutely creatively uninspired, to recycle that much-used word to describe the band’s first of two sold-out Western Australia shows on Saturday.

But after plenty of mulling and a few rewritten sentences, nothing else encapsulates the magic, wonderment and unbridled joy that reverberated through Perth’s Optus stadium on Saturday night.

And even then, it falls a bit short of capturing the spellbinding spectacle of lights, costumes and a back catalogue of music spanning more than 25 years.

And for the first time since 2016, they’re returning to Aotearoa for one show in 2024, together with the Aussie cities missed in the Perth-only stopover of 2023.

The Fix You hitmakers will play Auckland’s Eden Park in November (a secret vocalist Chris Martin almost let out of the bag with an on-stage slip of the tongue about kicking off the tour in Western Australia).

Stopping in at just one Australasian city, before returning a year later to hit three more, may seem a strange choice for a band so vocal about sustainable touring (LED wristbands get recycled, the confetti is biodegradable, and the crowd encouraged to cycle and jump through the show to generate power for starters), but regardless, after Saturday’s spectacle, few who were there will likely be bemoaning the chance to see them again.

Duncan Barnes/Stuff A giddy Chris Martin seemed as stoked to be on stage as the fans did to be watching him.

Immediately from the opening chords of Higher Power, an interactive light show of epic proportions - courtesy of synchronised LED wristbands handed out to punters on entry - set the scene for a night of thunderous sing alongs, confetti cannons, fireworks and illuminated floating planets.

It was all led by a frontman with an infectious giddy energy.

He was an all-powerful shepherd - with child-like enthusiasm and a genuine appreciation for his flock of 60,000 – who were willing to follow wherever he wanted to take them.

When he wanted hands in the air, they rose. He called for quiet and they whisper-sang, crescendoing in unison at his command. Minus a few rebellious black sheep, he even managed to have the crowd ditch their phones for the duration of the massive 2014 hit, A Sky Full of Stars.

That moment came near the end of the show, with the charismatic frontman teasing and bantering with the crowd before finally encouraging them to revel in the now for just one song.

Duncan Barnes/Stuff A band seemingly made for stadiums, Coldplay was a display of lights, lasers and music for two hours.

“This will be the only time all 60,000 will be in the room at the same time. Let’s share this moment together,” he said. And they did.

Paradise, Yellow and Clocks had the crowd on its feet, wristbands flashing in awe-inspiring unison, and The Scientist and Viva La Vida were moments of pure, unbridled piano magic.

The crowd moment of the night came when Martin brought a young cancer survivor, Jasmine, to the stage to thunderous cheers that echoed through the stadium.

Sitting her beside him at the piano, and serenading her with Everglow was an emotional, intimate moment between musician and fan, witnessed and adored by 60,000.

Granted, the wheels fell off a little with the arrival of a singing muppet. To the uninitiated like myself, she – Angel Moon – is apparently lead singer of an alien muppet band, The Weirdos. Confused? Same.

Duncan Barnes/Stuff A light show courtesy of LED wristbands and floating balls in the crowd turned Optus stadium into a joyful party on Saturday night.

The confusion was jolting for other punters nearby, too. But, luckily, she high-tailed it offstage before she became too much of a bother.

Then there were the elaborate and odd (and a little divisive amongst the other media nearby) alien costumes the band donned in colourful and childlike fashion. It may be the sleep-deprivation and jet lag talking, but it was one psychedelic trip that left this reviewer confused, yet enthralled.

Not even stumbling over the intro to the 2005 anthem Fix You could dampen the spirit of the crowd, or Martin, who laughed off his “f... up” with a suggestion the crowd, “just pretend that never happened”.

Judging by the sheer noise of 60,000 fans singing “lights will guide you home” back to a frontman who seemed genuinely as excited to hear it and the crowd was to sing it, I’d say he was forgiven.

Even the brief return of the confusing and out-of-place singing muppet wasn’t enough to ruin the spectacle of the night.

As someone who saw their first live show more than 30 years ago, it’s easy to forget how transformative live music can be – the feeling of being lost in a sea of strangers, all experiencing a shared moment of escaping to a place of pure, unfiltered emotion.

Had you asked me a week ago, I’d never have thought Chris Martin would be the one to remind me.

“This is one of the best nights of our lives,” he gushed to the crowd shortly before the end of the set.

Hey, Chris.

Me too.

Coldplay will play one New Zealand show on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. Presale tickets go on sale on Wednesday, November 29 to fans registered at coldplay.com. General tickets go on sale on Friday, December 1 from Live Nation.

The reporter was hosted in Perth by Live Nation.