'A car crash': Rock concert ends in band members brawling on stage

Fans watched on in shock as a fight broke out between members of popular American band The Brian Jonestown Massacre during their Melbourne show last night.

Videos posted online by concert-goers show two members of the psychedelic rock band throwing punches on stage during their only Melbourne concert at The Forum.

The clips appear to show one band member ﻿pushing and punching another, before the other slams a guitar on his head, and the pair chase each other around the stage and end up on the ground, throwing punches.

It appears venue staff ended the show, with the safety curtain coming down over the stage during the brawl.

Twitter The Brian Jonestown Massacre concert in Melbourne ended in a brawl.

"What a car crash! One of those gigs you hear about but never see," one attendee shared on social media.

Another posted that the gig ended up "really absurd".﻿

"Paid money big money to see music, got a WWE act instead," an Instagram user commented on the band's page.

The Brian Jonestown Massacre and The Marriner Group, which runs The Forum, have been contacted for comment.