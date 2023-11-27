Review: Limp Bizkit bring noise to sold out Auckland: 'Let's get these motherf...ers bouncing'

A crowd forms on the floor of Auckland's Spark Arena for Limp Bizkit's arrival on stage.

There’s nothing quite like the thunderous noise of tens of thousands of boozed-up fans, the moment a favourite band from decades ago kicks off into a set.

“Keeping it real, like a Kiwi, motherf...er,” Durst (looking like a caricature of himself in 90s-style baggy shorts and a boofy wig) yelled at the crowd, who moments earlier had been chanting Limp Bizkit in well-lubricated unison.

“Limp Bizkit in the house! Let’s get these motherf...ers bouncing.”

With the opening chords of Show Me What You Got, the floor-length moshpit was sent into a frenzy, and thousands of fans who were once 20 and angry, turned the packed arena into a hub of enthusiastic aggression, sweat, incredible noise and spilled drinks.

And a whole heap of Bizkit-fueled testosterone.

This is, after all, nu metal. And Limp Bizkit was - once - at the height of the aggressively macho, angst-filled music movement, that left pools of frenetic youngster energy, baggy jeans, sweat and blood in its wake.

Limp Bizkit/Facebook Limp Bizkit in 2017.

It may be decades later, and you may have thought the band had been lost in the oblivion of jean chains and CD wallets, but the expletive-laden Durst took to the Auckland stage on Sunday night with the energy of that mid-20-something year old with 50-year-old dance moves, who – if you remember the Woodstock 99 documentary – once managed to rile thousands upon thousands of fans into a set of destruction, vandalism and, well, breaking stuff.

And - he reminded the crowd on a few occasions - this crowd is here to party like it’s 1999 (but maybe not Woodstock 99). Monday office consequences be damned.

All that was missing was an Eminem diss track feud.

And high resolution photo proof that anything on stage ever happened at all, with media photo pit passes revoked by the band at the last minute.

Circle pits formed on the floor (an empty circle formed by the crowd, followed by everyone running aggressively into each other at speed), and the fans screamed, clapped and sung with the pent-up energy of late-90s teens who just got dumped while half a bottle down.

N/A Fred Durst performing in the heyday of Limp Bizkit, before he went grey and back when photographers were allowed.

He may still have a penchant for “f...” but Durst seems to have mellowed on the over-the-top aggression in his 50s, still encouraging moments where, “the shit hits the fan”, but seemingly genuinely stoked that the mosh pit crowd were looking after their fellow punters.

He talked too much about nothing, taking away some of the nostalgic, frenzied crowd energy throughout the 1.5 hour set. But the moment of the night came during one of those chats during a pause in the angst-filled anthem My Generation.

Durst pulled up a young boy, Van - holding a sign announcing he was at his first ever gig - onto the stage. Van was then encouraged to “rock the f... out” on stage with Durst and the band.

Nookie brought a many thousands-strong chorus singing “stick it up your (yeah)” back to Durst and the big hits like Hot Dog, Rollin’ and Eat You Alive - judging by the noise and the movement of the pit probably drew blood.

Supplied A circle pit forms during Limp Bizkit's Break Stuff on Sunday night.

A cover of Rage Against the Machine’s Killing in the Name of sent an already aggressive pit into the kind of friendly violence that will no doubt be keeping physios employed for weeks to come.

The chart-topping cover of the 1970s The Who hit, Behind Blue Eyes gave everyone room to to chill the out, but – despite the mass singalong moment - nobody seemed down to relax from the chaos just yet.

In a move that surprised nobody, the aggressive energy of the night climaxed with the band’s notorious hit, Break Stuff.

And without pomp, circumstance or encore, the house lights came on and the sea of black returned to reality.

Supplied Young Van on stage with Fred Durst

When the week starts and the black demin is replaced with office-friendly attire, there may be a few regrets from the many that went a little too hard on Sunday night. But that’s a Monday problem.

The crowd dispersed – a few stumbling – into Auckland’s CBD. For tonight, at least, Fred Durst is still the ringleader to this no-longer-youthful, but still capable of bringing the noise, circus.

I’m too old to pretend I’m 20. Moshpits would break me, and my eyes need the help of big screens to truly make sense of what’s happening on stage. But, ringing ears aside, a sojourn back to a rock-filled youth was more fun than expected.

As Durst might say: “Welcome to the jungle punk, take a look around.

It's Limp Bizkit, f...in’ up your town.”