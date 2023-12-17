Are you ready to take your child to their first music festival?

Eden Park in Auckland is assessing its south stand after wheelchair users had trouble seeing at the Six60 concert. (Video first published July 2021)

With a music-packed summer of 50 festivals ahead, it could be the perfect chance for parents to take a punt at introducing the youngest family members to their first taste of live music.

If you had a good look around recent gigs, you’d likely have seen a few youngsters, decked in fluffy headphones and the occasional mini-sized band T-shirt.

Sure, nobody wants to recreate viral footage of babies being handed to performers on stage, but is there a way to safely introduce under-fives to live gigs without a sentence of nothing but skivvy-wearing performers and songs about red cars and hot potatoes?

Live Nation NZ managing director, Mark Kneebone – who recently introduced his two-year-old to live music – said with preparation, research and decent headphones, taking children to see your favourite band is “well worth it”.

Stuff spoke to Kneebone, as well as Fiona Campbell – musician, promoter and mum to a 16-month-old – to get the lowdown on the best way to approach getting youngsters to sets.

Should you take kids to gigs?

Kneebone - responsible for bringing some of the biggest bands to New Zealand shores – knows live music better than many. While taking kids can be a challenge, “it’s well worth it”.

“Seeing his sense of wonder is one of my favourite things as a parent, and music is already such a massive part of his life.”

Supplied Kiwi Fiona Campbell (centre) with her son, Awhi Campbell-Kerrison, at Gonerfest in the US in September.

Although Campbell warned the experience also depends on the child. And just because parents love live music, it won’t always be a hit for the kids.

“I don’t know how important it is to him, and how much he cares,” she said of her own son’s experience. Taking him meant she found it tough to actively experience the music and atmosphere when gig-going as a mum.

The upside, though? They may also love it. And you get to experience introducing your kid to “their brand-new obsession, which is the sound and spectacle of live music”, said Kneebone.

Know the venue

The right venue can make the experience “10 times easier”, with facilities for pram-parking, changing and feeding and quiet spaces away from the music, said Kneebone, so it pays to check amenities.

“Luckily, a lot of venues and promoters are embracing the idea of concerts as a whole family idea, and are providing the kind of facilities needed to make it comfortable”.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Megan Lepper and Harper Lepper at family-friendly WOMAD in March.

Indoors or outdoors?

When it comes to outdoor gigs, these can be “fantastic” for the kids, as there’s more room to move, but Kneebone warned of the trade-off at outdoor venues, being “less established facilities”.

Take note, also, that some ticketed outdoor events won’t allow passouts (meaning you can’t leave the venue and come back again), so it would pay to check before you arrive, especially for longer-running shows.

Campbell, however, was “100%” behind being outdoors when concert-going with a kiddo.

”As much as I love my kid, I also get annoyed at kids,” she laughed.

“I have kids, so I have to take up all of this space.”

Know the gig

This one may seem obvious, but some festivals are set up to cater to young children better than others. In New Zealand, festivals like WOMAD are known to be family-friendly and when Campbell was recently in the US, the Pickathon festival ran a Montessori school for the kids which was “dope”.

“It was up a hill, so they could still see music but not as loud, and had fun with other kids”.

Although gig-going doesn’t need to be restricted to typically family-friendly festivals. What’s suitable or not, said Kneebone, can be figured out by the family.

Don’t stray from your kid’s schedule

This goes for taking a child anywhere outside the house, but especially with “long-haul” gigs or festivals. Following a child’s schedule as closely as you can will make a difference on the day, said Campbell.

“If they always nap at 2pm, ensure you have a plan for that.”

Similarly, if you know little Suzy has a burst of energy every day around 4pm, try and plan for the chaos as best as possible.

Pack everything you need

Most issues, suggested Kneebone, can be solved by turning up prepared with everything you need.

Bringing food if the venue allows it is a great idea and, “kid headphones are the best invention ever”.

It’s also worth checking in with the venue for additional help you may need. Kneebone knew of some venues, such as Spark Arena, that “will help with things like hot water for bottles”.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Centre, front and jammed up against barriers may not be the ideal spot to bring your young child, but with some planning, children at gigs can be “well worth it”, said Mark Kneebone.

Have an exit strategy

Even the most-prepared parents need to have an escape plan on hand, said Campbell. A first gig experience with a small child may result in throwing down a fair bit of cash, only to miss your favourite song because plans didn’t work out with Junior.

Before going along, be aware of public transport options or a plan to escape early if needed.

And don’t get bummed out if you have to phone it in.

“You can’t push a kid. You have to go with what’s happening on the day.” .

Supplied Live Nation NZ managing director Mark Kneebone says taking kids to gigs is "well worth it".

How young is too young?

In recent years, some parents have received backlash for taking kids along to gigs, but Kneebone suggested, “we are well past the attitude of families not being welcome at these kinds of events”.

He “wouldn’t pause” about taking his two-year-old to gigs at certain venues (he makes mention of Auckland Town Hall, Eden Park and Spark Arena), as they’re set up with “fantastic facilities” and helpful staff.

“Like anything with kids, it will be its own adventure,” he said.

“Making sure you are at a show that has some space away from what is happening on stage is key. I have found with my own son it is often about just having the chance to take a break and reset.”