Stan Walker releases original song for American film

Award-winning musician Stan Walker has stepped into the world of film, writing an original song for American filmmaker Ava Duvernay’s latest movie.

Titled: I am, the song will feature in Duvernay’s film Origin, set to be released to the world in 2024.

Duvernay said she connected immediately with Walker.

“This summer, I was talking with my producing partner about wanting something unexpected for an original song to end our film. The next day, he showed me Stan’s ‘Ultralight Beam’ interpretation and I watched it four times, back to back,” she said.

“I jumped online and, blessedly, we had a producer pal of mine, Chelsea Winstanley in common. I DMed Chelsea, and 24-hours later I was on the phone with Stan Walker.”

“My collaboration with Stan on ‘I AM’ has been a gift to the film and to me personally. That voice, that vibe, that verve? It’s real. And sincere. And sensational. I can’t wait to share his song with the world and am grateful for the opportunity to do so.”

Walker said the song is for those who are unaware or ashamed of who they are.

“I Am is a declaration, not just who I am, but a declaration for anybody who has ever felt like they don’t know who they are. Everyone has a different story, and some people are ashamed because their cultures have been attached to negative things,” he said.

“The negative outcomes are the result of intergenerational trauma caused by the suppression of our cultural identity and expression, but that is not who we are. Māori society in its purest form is aroha (love) and we have protocols for everything to show respect.

“It was important for me to integrate aspects of my culture into the song. For me the body of the song is the melodies, the production and flow, but the blood that really pumps through the song is the Māori words and techniques.

“As the composition builds to the choruses, the song shifts into Te Reo Māori.The chorus itself is I guess what you could call a “modern adaptation”of mōteatea, our ancient and truest form of Māori music a form of lamentation found in our traditional performances.”

Origin will be released exclusively in New York and Los Angeles theatres for 1 week on December 8, with a US nationwide release on January 19, 2024.