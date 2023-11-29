TLC bringing the 90s back for one Auckland show

The remaining members of TLC will perform one Auckland show in February, 2024.

Get the crop tops and low riders ready, iconic group TLC is hitting Auckland in February, pulling out the biggest hits from the 1994 album CrazySexyCool.

The show is in celebration of the 30-year anniversary of the group’s second album, which featured the chart-topping hit Waterfalls.

Remaining members, Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins and Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas, will perform Auckland’s Trust Arena on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Known for other massive hits including No Scrubs and Unpretty, TLC is the best-selling American girl group of all time, with four Grammy Awards and four multi-platinum albums.

They were scheduled to perform Auckland’s Friday Jams in 2022, but pulled out on the day due to Covid.

Organisers for the event announced the news on their Instagram page, saying a member of TLC’s “core touring party” had tested positive for the virus.

Sam Tabone/Getty Images Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas of TLC perform in Melbourne in 2022.

“The band sincerely apologises to fans for the inconvenience and disappointment,” the organisers wrote at the time.

February’s Auckland show will be 1990s themed, and the group will be joined by Busta Rhymes and En Vogues.

One pre sale will begin on Monday, December 4, with Live Nation presale on Wednesday, December 6.

General tickets go on sale on Thursday, December 7 from Live Nation.