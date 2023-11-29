'I'm sorry': Health scare forces Jimmy Barnes to cancel gig from hospital bed

L﻿egendary Aussie rocker Jimmy Barnes has cancelled his upcoming show and is being treated in hospital for an infection.

The Cold Chisel frontman apologised to his fans in a Facebook post shared overnight, revealing he's fighting bacterial pneumonia.

"I'm sorry to let you know that I've been receiving intravenous antibiotics over the last 36 hours to treat bacterial pneumonia," Barnes' message began.

Bacterial pneumonia is a bacterial infection in the lungs that causes pneumonia, which is when the lung's air sacs fill up with fluid.

Respiratory failure, sepsis, ﻿and lung abscess are among pneumonia's possible complications.

"Unfortunately, this has stopped me travelling to Noumea to join Rock The Boat 2023 as planned," he continued.

Barnes said his 41-year-old daughter Mahalia Barnes would still perform on board the music cruise, alongside his band and special guests.

"I'd like to apologise sincerely to everyone for the inconvenience and disappointment this has caused, but the doctors have confined me to bed for 2 days," Barnes wrote.

"The timing couldn't be worse. I'm expected to make a full recovery in time to perform live at By The C in Torquay."

Supplied/Supplied Barnes kept fans up to date on his recovery from hip surgery, including letting them know when he was able to walk again.

Barnes is scheduled to perform ﻿this Saturday, December 2, at the beachside festival in Victoria with The Living End, Birds of Tokyo, Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers, plus Mahalia Barnes and The Soulmates.﻿

The 67-year-old Working Class Man crooner's hospital stay comes ﻿after months of forced bed rest earlier this year, which followed emergency hip surgery.

It was in late 2022 when Barnes had an operation after ﻿five decades of "jumping off PAs and stomping around stages" had caused years of pain.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff "As much as it kills me to inconvenience everyone, I have to get this fixed so I can jump around onstage for another 50 years."

"I've had niggling back and hip issues for years, but things suddenly got a lot worse over the last few weeks, and I'm now in constant and severe pain," Barnes said in an Instagram video announcement in November.

"As everybody knows, it's against my religion to blow out gigs, but the doctors tell me I need an operation as soon as possible and it will really limit my movement for a few months.

"As much as it kills me to inconvenience everyone, I have to get this fixed so I can jump around onstage for another 50 years."

This story first appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.