Over 200,000 people waited in line to get tickets to Coldplay's NZ show

Demand for Coldplay’s New Zealand show went wild this morning, with over 200,000 people reportedly waiting in line to get tickets to the British band’s 2024 Eden Park show.

The pre-sale for the November 13 show saw demand outstrip supply, forcing promoters to announce a second show for November 15.

Tickets were on sale from Ticketmaster on Wednesday morning and, in order to purchase required buyers to wait in a digital queue. Wait times can be long if demand is great and sometimes all available tickets can be sold before someone in the queue even gets a chance to purchase a ticket.

There was a limit of four tickets per customer during the pre-sale.

The capacity for concerts at Eden Park is around 50,000 people, meaning around four shows would have been required to accommodate everyone waiting in line for the first show.

Coldplay’s tour to New Zealand is their first since 2016 and forms part of their Music of the Spheres world tour.

Despite the demand, Coldplay have also promised a "limited number" of lower priced tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Known as "Infinity Tickets" these will cost $32 and are part of the group's push to make their tour more accessible to fans at an affordable price.

Pre-sale tickets to the second show are available now.

