Rolling Stones US tour to be sponsored by retirement association, confusing fans

Rolling Stones Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood appear at the Hackney Empire in East London to confirm the release of their new single ‘Angry’ and new album ‘Hackney Diamonds’. Their...

In a somewhat ironic move, the Rolling Stones have announced their 2024 US tour will be sponsored by a group that represents retired people in America, leading many fans to wonder if the band is playing a joke.

The tour, which will take in 16 US cities in early-2024 in support of their new album Hackney Diamonds, will be sponsored by the American Association of Retire Persons (AARP), confusing many of the bands fans given the average age of the group.

Lead singer Mick Jagger is 80, while guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood are 79 and 76 respectively.

A source close to Jagger told the Daily Mail “Mick has always rebelled against ageing, but everyone has embraced AARP sponsoring the upcoming tour”.

“It’s a deal worth millions, but it has also made everyone smile. The AARP logo is front and centre on all the advertising. Mick is finally ready to embrace the fact he’s a pensioner. In fact, he’s proud of it,” they said.

AARP is a nonprofit organisation which they describe as “dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age”.

Reaction from fans to the news has been somewhat bemusing.

“Wait wait the new Rolling Stones tour is being sponsored by Aarp? Really leaning in to it huh,” wrote one person on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Scott Garfitt/AP Not ready to retire? The Rolling Stones are about to embark on their 28th tour.

Another added: “The Rolling Stones tour is sponsored by Aarp??? 30 years ago, that would’ve been a hack joke. Now it’s real”.

A third person saw the irony in the announcement. “Rolling Stones Tour in 2024 is sponsored by Aarp… Oh, the irony… does that mean they’ll serve fibre drinks... and the doors will open at 3pm and end by 7pm so everyone can be home and in bed by 9pm?”

The Rolling Stones have been together for 61 years after forming in 1962.

The average retirement age in the US ranges from 61 to 67 across states, meaning all three of the official members would have been eligible for retirement in America over ten years ago.

The band seems to have no desire to retire, however, having just released their 26th studio album and with their American trek being their 28th tour.