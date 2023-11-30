Coldplay announces third NZ stadium show

Stuff reporter Amberleigh Jack at Coldplay in Perth on Saturday.

Following massive ticket demand for Coldplay’s first return to New Zealand since 2016, the British hitmakers will be performing an additional third show during their Music of the Spheres New Zealand tour in 2024.

Originally announced for just one Eden Park show on November 13, there were reportedly more than 200,000 people waiting in the digital pre-sale queue on Wednesday – more than four times the venue’s capacity.

Eden Park - which hosted its inaugural concert in 2021 with Kiwi powerhouse Six60 - can take about 50,000 punters through the gates for gigs.

The announcement of Coldplay’s return to New Zealand came after the band’s recent sell-out stadium performances in Australia’s Perth.

A Stuff review of the first performance described the show as, “an interactive light show of epic proportions” which, “set the scene for a night of thunderous sing-alongs, confetti cannons, fireworks and illuminated floating planets”.

The following the Fix You hitmakers announced they would be returning a year later, performing the major cities they missed during the 2023 sojourn Down Under, with Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland booked for 2024.

On Wednesday, a second Eden Park show was announced for Friday, November 15.

The band will perform their third show on Saturday, November 16.

More than 9 million tickets have been sold for Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres world tour, which began in 2022.

Duncan Barnes/Stuff Coldplay performing in Perth earlier in November.

Despite the massive demand for full-priced tickets, Coldplay have also promised a "limited number" of lower priced tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Known as Infinity Tickets, these will cost $32 and are part of the group's push to make their tour more accessible to fans at an affordable price.

General tickets go on sale on Friday, December 1.

Coldplay will play Auckland’s Eden Park on Wednesday, November 13, Friday, November 15 and Saturday, November 16, 2024.