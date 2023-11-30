Why does Spotify think your music taste aligns with Wellington?

Spotify Wrapped has become somewhat of a tradition over the last few years. The annual drop at the end of the year showcasing one's listening habits over the last 12 months on the music streaming platform can be either a chance to show off your eclectic taste in music, or reveal some embarrassing things you would rather your friends and colleagues not know about.

The now yearly Spotify tradition typically features a bundle of Instagram Story-friendly statistics that show the platform’s 574 million users their most-listened to artists, songs, and podcasts.

However, a new edition has been added to the wrap this year in what Spotify is calling sound towns, or, cities that share a similar taste in music to you.

The sound town sees the streaming platform match you with a city who, based on all the data they collected, more often than not listened to the same artists and styles of music as you, or alternatively, to put it bluntly, shares the same taste in music as you.

On the ‘sound town’ slide in the wrap, you will see three artists that both you and the average listener in that city liked listening to over the year.

Over 1300 cities are featured in the sound town section of the wrap, including American cities like Burlington, Vermont and Berkeley.

Then again, some New Zealand cities also featured, including Wellington and Auckland.

According to Spotify Wrapped, Wellington is a city for fans of the likes of local indie rock band Hans Pucket, and singer-songwriter Vera Allen.

Supplied Sound Town is a new feature on Spotify Wrapped personalised experience released on Thursday.

The capital also likes to chill out to Kerikeri’s finest Troy Kingi, and public transport aficionado Anthonie Tonnon.

Whether it is the inconsistent weather, the chilled-out nature of the capital, or the presence of the public service as to why Wellingtonians enjoy indie pop, alt-folk, or a genre-bending guitar player is open to debate. Maybe fans of those music genres just ended up congregating there coincidentally over time.

As for Auckland, according to Spotify, they tend to be more into hip-hop and R&B, with rapper Kings, neo soul singer Mohi, and Stan Walker attracting the taste buds of Aucklanders in 2023.

This shows a clear genre divide between the two North Island cities, with Spotify listeners gravitating around certain styles depending on where they are geographically. Maybe there is something different in the water in Wellington compared to Auckland.

Unsplash Do you share music tastes with Wellington? You are not alone.

In the end, though, what your sound town reveals about both you as a person, or indeed the city you match with is open to interpretation. However, one thing is for sure, it has added another interesting layer to the Spotify Wrapped phenomenon, a phenomenon that continues to surprise, delight, confuse, and enrage every year.

And then again, if you didn’t get what you wanted in 2023, there is always 2024 to match with Hamilton.