Popular Auckland venue The Leigh Sawmill Cafe will be making a comeback

A popular restaurant and music venue north of Auckland, Leigh Sawmill Cafe, looks set for a reopening after Christmas.

After being closed for weeks due to unknown circumstances, in a phone call to Stuff, owner Benjamin Guinness said they were hopeful of reopening in late-December and were in the process of getting the venue ready.

Leigh Sawmill Cafe opened in 1996 on the site of an historic sawmill and has attracted some of the biggest names in music.

Based in the small coastal community of Leigh, nestled next to places like Omaha and Matakana, the Sawmill has hosted the likes of Shihad, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Marlon Williams, The Beths and Bic Runga over the years. Overseas names such as Courtney Barnett and Justin Townes Earle have also played there.

Sam Smith/Stuff The closed sign has been up outside the Leigh Sawmill Cafe.

Bookings for the cafe have been unavailable on their website, while a message also read: “We are closed for a few weeks! New hours and details coming soon."

In a phone call to Stuff, long term manager Susan Kaiser who has been managing Leigh Sawmill Cafe for over 10 years, said they were aiming to reopen in the new year

On their website, they have been advertising for new staff, with full-time, part-time and weekend vacancies available.

The hiring description says those who join the Sawmill team will be “reliable, have a sense of humour, a big smile and a love of music”.

Sam Smith/Stuff The first gig for 2024 at the Leigh Sawmill Cafe is set for January 12.

Guinness told Stuff they are largely okay for front of house staff and are mainly after chefs in order to get ready for reopening.

In terms of hours, Guinness says initially they would be looking at operating on a four-day-week basis to see if they can make the place viable again.

Guinness remains optimistic the venue and restaurant can return to what it was before.

“We want to get it back to what she was, gigs will go on, and we are building an outdoor kitchen.”

David White/Stuff The Beths playing at Leigh Sawmill Cafe in 2018.

On the Leigh Sawmill website, a drum and bass gig for New Year's Eve is scheduled.

The first gig listed in 2024 is indie pop band Daffodils on January 12, while New Zealand-born Dutch-based trio My Baby has a gig lined up for late January.