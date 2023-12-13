Gladys Knight to bring Farewell Tour to New Zealand in 2024

The 79-year-old last performed in New Zealand in 2020, and this tour will see the singer grace the stage in Aotearoa for the last time.

Musical icon Gladys Knight will perform two New Zealand shows in 2024 as a part of her Farewell Tour.

The Empress of Soul is set to take the stage at Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre on April 2, before heading to Auckland’s Civic Theatre on April 4.

A pre-sale for Frontier Touring members will kick off at 10am December 18, while the general ticket sale commences at 11am December 19.

The 79-year-old last performed in New Zealand in 2020, and this tour will see the singer grace the stage in Aotearoa for the last time.

Knight is expected to play classic hits such as Midnight Train to Georgia, the James Bond theme song License to Kill, I Don’t Want To Know, Best Thing That’s Ever Happened to Me, and That’s What Friends Are For.