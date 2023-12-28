The most annoying things about being a busker, according to a busker

New Zealand has a strong busking culture and on any given day you are likely to find multiple musicians belting out a classic song.

But what is life actually like as a busker? How annoying are hecklers? And what if people take umbrage at you?

Sam King is an Australian busker who will be appearing at the festival in Auckland over Anniversary weekend in January. He goes by the name Sammy Showtime, and after starting at 18, he has been earning his crust as a street performer for a decade.

King has four things in particular which grind his gears.

Council bylaws and rules

For King, council-imposed rules like licencing and bylaws are pesky.

“There are places that I want to audition to be able to busk on the street, but you have these very strange and weird kinds of bylaws that shut down busking in a lot of places.”

Supplied Sammy Showtime has performed all over the world.

He feels they can be unnecessary, and he has been asked to move spots before.

“Sometimes it can be valid if somebody's there, and they’re ridiculously loud or, you know, have complete neglect of the spot by just being there playing the same song all day or whatever.

“I don't often get asked to move on though, because I usually just do a 30-minute set and that is the end of my act usually.”

Heckling and abuse

Audience heckling is something most people who perform expect at some stage.

Whether it be comedians, musicians, or buskers, you can’t please everyone and there will always be someone ready to let you know what they think.

King says he has never experienced anything too bad, and for him in responding to hecklers, he tries to see the intent behind it.

“If it's just somebody who's heckling, but they're trying to have a good time, most of the time you can just go with it and play it off and have a bit of a laugh around it.”

Supplied Sam King has been busking for ten years.

Competition with other buskers

Although King says in most places he has visited, busking is pretty inclusive and supportive, there are times when it can become quite territorial.

“When I first started, people were very happy to let me have a spot and give me tips and things like that to help get me going as a busker. However, you do get some people who are just generally territorial, they live in the same city and have only ever been there their whole lives and will always stake a claim for a spot.”

King says this is less common in places like Australia and Europe, and from what he has heard, it tends to happen more in places like the US where people like to say this is my spot, and I am here at the same time every week.

Supplied Sammy Showtime undertakes his card trick.

On one occasion in Wales, though, King experienced a case of the territorial nature of busking when a group of preachers set up right next to where he was performing without asking or introducing themselves.

“They were very demanding, saying that we have the spot. We come here every Friday at this time. And there was this back and forth with me basically saying they don't actually have any claim to it, it's a public space.”

In response, King was not going to be put off and, after his performance ended, decided to teach the preachers a lesson.

“My way of dealing with it was basically, after my show, I ended up turning my amp up and blasting feedback at them until they got a noise complaint and ended up getting shut down.”

Supplied Sam King says the most annoying thing about busking is dealing with weird council bylaws.

King says this sort of occurrence is rare though. ”I've never had an instance of somebody saying, ‘I'm not going to let you play here because I want to play here all day’. That's kind of uncommon. Most people are pretty reasonable.”

Making mistakes when performing

For King, mistakes are part of the deal when busking, but can be minimised through constantly working on and perfecting your act.

“For me, performing is training. I don't do a lot of raw busking where I go out into the street and do a random show like I used to a lot. To me, it was years of doing that, which was kind of the training to be able to do the show that I'm doing now. You screw up that many times on the street that you just slowly get better at what you do.”

However, there was one occasion that sticks in King’s mind when it comes to a mistake he made while busking.

“I had this trick where I would throw a card onto a building, and there was this one instance where I was throwing it over the top of my crowd and trying to get it into a window on the building. And there was a tall guy in the front row and the card came off my hand wrong and I ended up hitting this guy directly in the forehead, and he started bleeding. Luckily, he was a really good sport about it, and it was fine.”

The Auckland International Buskers Festival takes place between January 26 and January 29, 2024.