Patti Smith recovering after sudden hospitalisation in Italy

US singer Patti Smith’s health is reportedly improving after the musical icon was hospitalised in Italy due to a sudden illness.

The 76-year-old was due to perform at Teatro Duse in Bologna on Tuesday night (local time), however an Instagram post shared by the venue announced the show had been called off “due to a sudden illness that struck the artist.”

“We are all sorry for the inconvenience caused by this news. Our best wishes go to the artist for a speedy recovery,” the statement read.

The Local Health Authority of Bologna later shared a statement with the Los Angeles Times which, translated from Italian, confirmed the Because The Night singer is recovering after “a short period of observation in emergency.”

“Patti Smith is discharged and in good health condition,” the statement read, with the medical team adding they hope to see Smith on stage after “an appropriate period of rest.”

A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Smith rose to fame in 1970s New York City amongst fellow creatives Bob Dylan, Allen Ginsberg, and photographer Robert Mapplethorp, the latter of whom inspired the High Priestess of Punk-Poetry’s 2010 memoir Just Kids.

Smith has published numerous books, including Year of the Monkey, M Train, and A Book of Days.

Her critically-acclaimed 1975 debut Horses, listed as one of Rolling Stone Magazine’s greatest albums of all time, remains an iconic and widely-celebrated punk rock work.