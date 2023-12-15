The Pogues' Shane MacGowan left behind a $17,000 bar tab for funeral wake

A procession for Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan has taken place in Dublin ahead of his funeral in County Tipperary. MacGowan died on 30 November, aged 65, following a recent hospital stay after be...

It was no secret that The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan liked a drink. His problems with alcohol have been well documented over the years, it even got him kicked out of his own band in 1991.

MacGowan died two weeks ago from pneumonia after battling a long illness and this week it was reported the Fairytale of New York singer left quite the present to mourners attending his funeral in Nenagh, Tipperary, Ireland.

MacGowan wanted his mourners to have a big night so he left a whopping €10,000 (NZ$17,000) bar tab at a small bar called The Thatched Cottage in Nenagh.

Speaking to The Independent, one of MacGowan’s former drinking partners said it was the singer’s last request. “I know the pub they are going to for the meal after there has already been $17,000 handed over the counter for free beer.”

“It is a beautiful place just outside of town but there is only a limited amount of people allowed,” he said.

The Thatched Cottage hosted the invite-only wake following the star-studded funeral attended by celebrity mates Johnny Depp and Nick Cave.

The Independent reported that MacGowan’s widow Victoria Mary Clarke, Depp, Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie and the surviving members of The Pogues were all at the pub, taking advantage of MacGowan’s parting gift.

$17,000 is quite the budget at the bar.

In New Zealand, an average pint costing $11, you would get around 1500 pints out of MacGowan’s bar tab. A box of Pals retailing at $28 would get you around 600 packs of 10.

Michael Walter/AP Shane MacGowan would often perform on stage drunk.

For a standard $18 bottle of wine, you are looking at over 900 bottles. While a $12 gin and tonic would see roughly 1200 glasses served.

Supplied Shane MacGowan, Victoria Mary Clarke and Johnny Depp at the pub.

In his memoir A Drink with Shane MacGowan, the singer says he began drinking at age five when his parents gave him Guinness to help him sleep. His drinking got worse as he got older, and he suffered from alcoholic hepatitis in the 1990s according to The Guardian.

He would also often perform and give interviews while drunk, and it wasn’t until 2016 that his wife revealed he was finally sober.