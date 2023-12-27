Couple's 50 Cent concert ruined by seat stealers, lax security at Spark Arena

Gavin Poingdestre and Louise Holden's night was ruined when two men stole their seats and lied to security at the 50 Cent concert in Auckland.

A couple want a refund and an apology from Spark Arena after their 50 Cent concert was ruined by seat stealers and careless security.

Louise Holdon and Gavin Poingdestre looked to security guards for support when two men refused to leave the couple’s allocated seats at the concert in Auckland, but they found themselves kicked out of the venue and the culprits left alone to enjoy the show.

The rapper’s December 14 concert was meant to be the centrepiece of a dream weekend away for the Palmerston North couple, who spent almost $1200 on flights, accomodation and tickets.

But it turned into a nightmare after they arrived at their allocated seats at Spark Arena, and two men sitting in them refused to give them up.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Gavin Poingdestre and Louise Holden were first told by security they would be moved to new seats for their own safety, but Poingdestre was then trespassed.

Holden said she and Poingdestre were urged to sit somewhere else, underlined with colourful language, before finally being offered cash for the seats.

They got the attention of a female security guard who asked the two men to leave, and they did. But 10 minutes into the warm-up act a male security guard arrived asking Poingdestre to speak with him privately.

Holden said she then saw the two seat stealers return to their row, grinning, so followed her partner.

Supplied Rapper 50 Cent has been touring the world this year on his 50 Cent: The Last Lap Tour. (File photo)

The security guard told them the older of the two men was agitated and they weren’t safe in their seats, so new ones would be allocated to them.

But soon they were told the elder of the two men had alleged Poingdestre had inappropriately touched the younger man, which Poingdestre denied.

The couple asked for the first security guard to be contacted to confirm their story, and to speak to the manager, but they were refused.

Supplied Gavin Poingdestre, left, and Louise Holden excitedly waiting to enter Spark Arena before the show.

Poingdestre was told by security he would be trespassed if he didn’t leave the venue, and that he was lucky the men didn’t want to press charges.

Holden was allowed to stay, but following the altercation, chose to leave with her partner, and together they filed a police report, alleging the men stole their seats.

“This was theft,” Holdon said. “We’re never going to see [50 Cent] again, it would have been such a great concert.”

“Maybe it was a busy night for them, and they just made the wrong judgement call, but it was really unfair.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Tickets are normally a fond keepsake, but for Poingdestre and Holden they mark the worst concert experience of their lives.

“We felt absolutely sick to our stomachs that we had been made to leave on no evidence, while the two offenders got to enjoy the concert in our seats.

“We want to know how two men, who were not permitted to be in our area of the Arena ... let alone our seats, and who had previously been evicted from our seats by a female security guard in front of many witnesses, were allowed to stay at the concert ... based on no evidence of any wrongdoing on our part, and plenty of actual evidence of their wrongdoing.”

Spark Arena was asked about how the couple’s night could have resulted like that, given the second security guard had access to witnesses, their ticketing information, and the interaction with the first security guard.

supplied Mark Gosling, the general manager for Spark Arena, says an investigation is under way into the incident. (File photo)

Mark Gosling, Spark Arena’s general manager, said the team was aware of the complaint and were taking it seriously.

“It is a complicated situation and therefore the investigation with security personnel and others is taking time to complete.

“At this stage we cannot comment further until the investigation concludes.

“Please be assured we are taking the incident seriously and are in direct contact with the complainants.”

The security group contracted to the area is Platform 4, a company that provides trained security guards across Aotearoa.

Spokesperson John Hauraki said they were aware of the complaint but he was not at liberty to comment on the matter.

Supplied Louise Holden captures the scenes outside Spark Arena before the 50 Cent concert. She and her partner’s experience at the show would be brief and traumatic.

Under Spark Arena’s conditions of entry, it states a person can enter if they come with a valid ticket or pass, and only occupy the area or seat indicated on said ticket.

The conditions also state anti-social behaviour would not be tolerated, which includes verbal or physical abuse of staff or customers, and customers were requested to obey instructions from uniformed staff.

It was stated on Spark Arena’s website that venue management reserved the right to refuse entry or revoke a customer’s right to remain in the venue if they were found to have breached these conditions of entry, and any customer ejected from the venue was not be entitled to a ticket refund.