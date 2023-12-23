Wham! finally reach Christmas number one

After four decades Wham! have finally hit the Christmas number one slot.

Wham! have finally secured the Christmas number one slot almost four decades after the group was trumped by Band Aid’s single.

The band’s duo, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, shot to fame in the 1980s and released their festive hit Last Christmas in 1984, but it was famously beaten to the top spot by the charity single Do They Know It’s Christmas?.

The Wham! hit has now made history for the longest-ever journey for a single to make it to first place in time for Christmas Day, according to the Official Charts Company.

The achievement has been described by Ridgeley, 60, as “mission accomplished”, saying it was the “crowning glory” of the band’s legacy.

He said: “Last Christmas has finally ascended to the much-cherished and sought-after official Christmas number one, which was always the main goal.

“George would be beside himself [that] after all of these years, [we’ve] finally obtained Christmas number one. Yog [Michael] said that he wrote Last Christmas with the intention of writing a Christmas number one. It’s mission accomplished.”

Ridgeley said that Last Christmas would have reached the top spot in 1984 – had it not been for Band Aid’s release.

He said it was a “huge disappointment” for the duo not to reach the top spot at the time as they believed it was “nailed on” for them.

Fox Photos/Getty Images The pop duo Wham! was made up of Singers George Michael (left) and Andrew Ridgeley (right).

“Thwarted for many years subsequent to that – the perennial bridesmaid – over recent years it seems it’s become part of the fabric of Christmas for a lot of people,” he said.

“Christmas number one has been a long-held ambition for Yog [Michael] and I, and for the fans, too. It’ll mean a lot to Wham!’s legacy – it’s the crowning glory.”

Michael, who had an extensive solo career with singles including Careless Whisper, died on Christmas Day in 2016 aged 53.

Simon Napier-Bell, the band’s former manager, recently told the Telegraph that the singer “was very cantankerous, difficult, [and] determined to win”.

SUPPLIED Wham! is now available to stream on Netflix.

Speaking about Last Christmas, he said: “It’s a magnificent piece of work, isn’t it? How can you create a Christmas song that has bells in it, which says ‘Christmas’ every three seconds, and yet has nothing cheesy about it?”

Michael’s proceeds of the single are still donated to the Ethiopian famine appeal, something that the artist publicly pledged himself the year of the song’s release.

Ridgeley said Michael had “lofty ambitions for himself as a songwriter”. “Our fans will have a real sense of achievement and pride in the fact it’s become Christmas number one,” he added.

It comes after a campaign by Pogues fans to get the band’s Christmas hit Fairytale of New York to the top spot following the death of frontman Shane MacGowan last month. The Official Charts Company said that “after [a] passionate campaign by fans” the track remains in the Top 10 at number six.

Last Christmas is now the UK’s third biggest song of all time, with a total of 5.34 million chart units, the Official Charts Company said.

With five-time Christmas number one champion LadBaby not releasing a song this year, 2023 has seen competition from other UK talent and beyond.

Sam Ryder, who placed second at the 2022 Eurovision competition, finished in second spot on the Christmas singles chart with his new song You’re Christmas To Me.

“Christmas number two, isn’t that bonkers? When we wrote this song, in the blazing month of August, we didn’t even expect it to chart,” the 34-year-old Smith said. “I hope this has given some vigour and some fire to upcoming grassroots and indie artists.”

Meanwhile, Cher’s new track, DJ Play A Christmas Song, placed third.