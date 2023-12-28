Rapper Lil Uzi Vert gives Auckland the spotlight in new music video

US rapper Lil Uzi Vert’s music video for his latest single, Red Moon, features a place many Kiwis may be familiar with: Auckland.

The Just Wanna Rock hitmaker visited the City of Sails in October for Listen In music festival, which also featured international rappers Ice Spice and Coi Leray in its lineup.

The video, released on Tuesday, features a few recognisable Central Auckland spots, including views of Auckland’s waterfront (likely filmed inside the city’s SO/Auckland luxury hotels), Britomart’s Te Ara Tahuhu, Queen Street, and Commercial Bay.

The rapper, whose real name is Symere Woods, is filmed catching one of Auckland’s double-decker buses from Britomart on Commerce Street, while wearing a NZ$1186 hoodie from luxury fashion house Vetements.

YouTube: Lil Uzi Vert The Just Wanna Rock hitmaker visited the City of Sails in October for Listen In music festival, which also featured international rappers Ice Spice and Coi Leray in its lineup.

Inside the bus, Auckland Transport’s card reader is edited to say “1600 tag”, likely in reference to the rapper’s home town, Philadelphia.

Later in the video, Lil Uzi Vert is seen running along Piha beach,

The video ends with a message from the rapper: “If someone can be away from you, let them be.”

“Its better to be alone than losing yourself for approval ... Love isn’t real, but with my imagination, I can make anything real.”

The rapper now joins the likes of Taylor Swift, Rita Ora, and The Beastie Boys in the league of international artists who have filmed music videos in New Zealand.

While in Auckland, Lil Uzi Vert had been spotted shopping along Karangahape Road and spent a night at the CBD’s Sapphire Night Club.