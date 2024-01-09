The Smashing Pumpkins want you to become their new guitarist

The Smashing Pumpkins are advertising for a new guitarist.

Ever dreamed of becoming a rock star? This could be the opportunity you have been looking for.

Legendary American alternative rock band The Smashing Pumpkins are advertising for a new guitarist, and they have opened applications to the public. That is right, anyone who wants to apply can do so.

The news comes after long-time guitarist Jeff Schroeder announced he was leaving the band in October 2023 after 17 years.

In a post on Instagram, the band made the announcement they were after a new guitarist, saying the application process was open to anyone.

All you need to do is send in a resume and any other related materials which you think might make you and your guitar playing stand out among the field.

The new guitarist will most likely be thrown in the deep end, with the band expected to hit the road in 2024, supporting Green Day on their North American tour.

Michael Bradley The Smashing Pumpkins playing at Spark Arena in Auckland.

The Smashing Pumpkins have had multiple lineup changes over the years. However, the current lineup includes three original band members, with the new guitarist joining Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlain.

The band found success in the 1990s with hits such as Today, 1979, and Bullet with Butterfly Wings.