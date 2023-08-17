Madonna at 65: Her 10 best songs - from Live to Tell to Like a Prayer

SUPPLIED Madonna has always found a way to reinvent herself or overcome setbacks since she was a young pop and movie star making films like Desperately Seeking Susan in 1985.

A version of this article first appeared in March 2016.

There was a time when the music of Madonna Louise Ciccone provided a hefty portion of the soundtrack to my life.

Throughout adolescence and my early 20s, each new single from the then "Queen of Pop" was greeted with anticipation and sometimes heavy rotation.

Her music once caused consternation in our house – when a gay friend of mine rang up asking if he could borrow The Immaculate Collection, my father was heard to joke to him "my son, doesn't own THAT album".

Hearing some of those tracks now brings back memories of friends, gatherings and emotions – the recording my Canadian friend made of Into the Groove (I've still got it, Sam), and the time we asked the local Mosgiel radio station to play Express Yourself for the then lactating editor of the Taieri Herald.

While her influence has faded, there's no doubting her ability to create toe-taping tunes, recite evocative lyrics and craft memorable music videos



As Madonna turns 65, here's my list of 10 of her songs that still hold power today.

Madonna got a new hairdo for the teen anthem Poppa Don't Preach





Papa Don't Preach (1986)

A 1980s female teenage anthem to rival Cyndi Lauper's Girls' Just Wanna Have Fun, this catchy slice of pop storytelling also dealt with the weighty topics of teen pregnancy and abortion (which earned Madonna her first brush with the Vatican).

The music video showcased a then new look platinum blonde Madonna and with Danny Aiello as her dad and is one of the few that actually plays up to her Italian-American roots. Reached No. 3 on the NZ Charts.

True Blue - pure bubblegum pop

True Blue (1986)

Infectious 1950s-style bubble gum pop, this is Madonna at her sweetest and most coy.

A truly simple, yet happy song, it's hard not to get swept along by the catchy chorus and change-ups. Plus, she looked amazing as a "pin-up". Reached No. 3 on the NZ Charts.

Open Your Heart's music video was particularly popular with males - for some reason.

Open Your Heart (1986)

If there was any doubt that Madonna knew how to manipulate a male audience, this ended it. A bouncy, upbeat tune was coupled with a "peep show" music video beloved by teenage boys and their dads.

Provided the first real showcase of those enhanced bras. Reached No. 12 on the NZ Charts.

Live to Tell helped boost Sean Penn's less than memorable movie At Close Range.

Live to Tell (1986)

The forerunner to some of her later ballads, this slow-burner offers up a hypnotic synth track and a sultry yet plaintive Madonna.

Themes of distrust, deceit and emotional scars dominate, while the songs was actually used for her then-husband Sean Penn's film At Close Range. Reached No. 6 on the NZ Charts.

Like a Prayer saw Madonna get offside, not for the first time, with the Catholic Church.

Like a Prayer (1989)

Probably the reason why the Bishop of Auckland still holds a grudge against Madge. The video offers up plenty of religious iconography as well as provocative outfits and – gasp – a "black messiah".

And, almost three decades on this song still has power, as a shoutable anthem, faux gospel song and dance-floor great – you can't say that about many psalms. Reached No.1 on the NZ Charts.

Madonna got everybody Vogueing in 1990

Vogue (1990)

The song that inspired a dance move. It might have been off a fairly forgettable Dick Tracy-inspired album (I'm Breathless), but this tune, with its classic Hollywood references and careful construction certainly got people up and dancing.

I still vividly remember a night in Muncie, Indiana at an international drama festival where we all showcased "our moves". Reached No. 1 on the NZ Charts.

Madonna not only starred in A League of Their Own, she also provided the soundtrack.

This Used to Be My Playground (1992)

One of Madonna's finest film performances (admittedly there have been some awful ones) came in the women's baseball movie A League of Their Own. This slow, plaintive ballad provided the perfect reflection of the film's nostalgic look back at a rare time when women were the American sporting focus.

"There's no crying in baseball," barks Tom Hanks's Jimmy Duggan, but it's hard to suppress emotion when listening to his song. Reached No. 14 on the NZ Charts.

Take a Bow softened Madonna's image after the excesses of the early 1990s.

Take a Bow (1994)

Co-written with Babyface, this soulful ballad may sound similar to some of her other songs of this period (most notably I'll Remember from the same year), but it offered something sweeter than the hyper-sexualised Madonna she'd been pedalling in the earlier part of that decade.

The music video, featuring a Spanish bullfighter, was suitably evocative. Reached No. 9 on the NZ Charts.

Before Elsa, there was Madonna

Frozen (1998)

Before that Disney movie came along in late 2013, this is what most people associated with that word – a slippery earworm of a song, as shapeshifting as the award-winning music video that accompanies it.

Madonna's take on the electronic ballad was ethereal and memorable, although one Belgian composer was convinced she'd stolen his tune. Reached No. 5 on the NZ Charts.

Country met hip-hop in 2000's Don't Tell Me

Don't Tell Me (2000)

Forget Achy Breaky Heart and the execrable Cotton Eye Joe, this is the tune that had the potential to make line dancing hip (or at least show it could be combined with a bit of hip-hop). An addictive mix of acoustic guitar, keyboards and strings. Reached No.1 on the NZ Charts.