New adventures in Kiwi hip-hop demonstrate how it is evolving

REVIEW: Two local releases demonstrate that Aotearoa’s evolving hip-hop landscape is littered with lush, laid backbeats and MCs with pedigrees.

Raiza Biza has rolled out A Summer in Retrograde, rounding off an impressive trilogy in three short years, not to mention a clutch of collaborations, including 2018’s excellent High Beams project. As the first African-Aotearoan rapper to swing big and hit home, he’s providing a role model unavailable when he rose up through Auckland’s underground rap scene.

Retrograde flies by. A jazz-tinged affair, Biza kicks off with Tumeric Tea, a beverage he likes to shoehorn into his morning routine between smoothies. He keeps his gravelly baritone silky smooth too and these mid-tempo joints play right to his strengths.

“No matter where you end up on the atlas, don’t forget the meaning of your blackness.” Survivor’s guilt and the disorientation of growing up an immigrant are an evergreen aspect of Biza’s world view, but these songs mostly reflect a more comfortable, domestic demeanour.

A rapper’s stock-in-trade include cars, money and sex appeal and Biza has all that in spades, but you don’t have to dig deep to uncover a strong moral fibre. Family features a Hollie Smith hook and could be about his biological, musical or social whānau, but either way he’s a staunch supporter, ally and someone you’d want on your team.

Biza commands his own crew currently, but, in his early years, he was part of the Young, Gifted & Broke stable, which included @peace, homebrew and Team Dynamite. Starting with The Demo Tape in 2010, the dynamic trio of Lucky Lance, Tony Teez and Haz Beats enjoyed success for a time, before a pretty public implosion resulted in them dissolving in disarray.

Respect The Process is the sound of three audacious artists getting their friendship back on track by doing what they do best, making music they’re proud of. Years in the making, this deeply positive record, in some ways, mirrors the maturation of fellow YGB alumni Tom Scott’s recent revival via Avantdale Bowling Club.

Teez talks about overcoming fear and reaching out when you need to, on Dragon Fruit. On the same song, Lance celebrates being in his happy place thanks to amazing grace, a growth mindset and recognising, “when one wins, we all win”. It’s a joyful song, elevated again as they allow Louis Baker to serenade us out

“Every day, we seek our truth. In what we say, what we think and what we do.

There’s a heartbeat in the music; we’ve got love to give, so we’ve got to use it”

Dealing with success is a slippery slope full of missteps and mistakes, and these characters have been down that road. Picking yourself back up, healing relationships (including with yourself) and trying again can be a painful process, particularly for tall poppies on tiny islands. Respect The Process, then, is a triumph of tenacity that echoes with integrity.