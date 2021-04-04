Chemtrails Over the Country Club: Lana Del Rey's intimate, introspective return

REVIEW: Lana Del Rey has been making headlines for unfortunate reasons.

There has been some questionable online commentary around women of colour and an incident that involved wearing a mesh mask to a book signing during a pandemic. It looked pretty, but didn’t stop too many respiratory droplets.

Tone-deaf with lashings of white privilege would be a broad strokes summary of her recent social media faux pas. Nothing unforgivable, but her staunch self-defence and refusal to acknowledge the things she said could be perceived to be problematic (at the very least) may yet be her undoing.

It’s familiar territory, she’s courted controversy for much of her career. Accused of glorifying abuse early on, she also wore Native American headdress in one of her videos and said some really nasty things in a public spat with rapper Azealia Banks. So while she’s probably not sweating the plethora of think pieces she’s generating, she might be a little concerned it’ll have a negative impact on the reception to Chemtrails Over the Country Club.

Getty Lana Del Rey’s latest album is filled with songs steeped in navel-gazing philosophy, yet so beautifully crafted, they’re hard to resist.

READ MORE:

* Lana Del Rey isn't trying to fool you

* Man allegedly leaves delusional love odes to Lana Del Rey - then tries to kidnap her

* Eminem: 'I'll punch Lana Del Rey in the face'



However history remembers Del Rey, her prowess as a songwriter is unequivocal. Her last album was widely lauded as a masterpiece and topped many people’s best-of-2019 lists. The intimate, introspective new record begins with White Dress and whisks us back to when the budding star was working as a waitress with stars in her eyes, while being leered at by music industry men. The flirtatious title track follows and she’s wearing jewels in the picket-fenced pool, lapping at luxury, whispering astrological signals in your ear (her moon is in Leo, but her Cancer is sun).

It only gets better from there. A tender plea to be loved for who she really is, Wild at Heart details her move away from Los Angeles and the camera flashes that cause car crashes. It’s not the only Diana reference, the Princess pops up again during the brooding nostalgia of Yosemite. Dark But Just a Game and Not All Who Wander Are Lost are both surprising and tantalising, steeped in navel-gazing philosophy, yet so beautifully crafted, they’re hard to resist.

Speaking of white privilege, Justin Bieber’s new album is called Justice, despite none of the 16 tracks bearing that title. But it does open with a clip of Martin Luther King intoning, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere”, after which Bieber goes on to sing about missing his girl – so there’s that.

There’s a longer speech from Reverend King later, where he speaks on the meaning and value of human life, before Bieber sings, “I would walk through burning fire, even if your kiss could kill me”, on Die For You. It neither rhymes nor makes sense and, without wanting to take anything away from Bieber’s talent as a popstar, it does sit a bit on the nose.

Still, not my circus, not my monkeys. His music isn’t designed for me and Dr King’s daughter came out in his support, so I guess he means well and, to be fair, Peaches is a banger.