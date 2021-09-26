What We Call Life: Jordan Rakei's new album proves he deserves a bigger audience

REVIEW: Jordan Rakei would have a lot more success at home if he spent more time here, because the Tokoroa-born virtuoso is exactly the kind of artist we appreciate here in Aotearoa.

Honest, real and, honestly, really talented.

His voice is gorgeous, he wears his open heart on his sleeve and sings about the same kind of feel-good fundamentals that make Fat Freddy’s and Six60 popular (whānau, not forgetting your roots, hope, good vibes, generally being a good dude etc). He makes buoyant music that’s joyful, inclusive and bops between jazz, soul, funk and electronica like it’s all the same sandpit.

Since basing himself in London, he’s earned a reputation for excellence in live performance and as a dexterous go-to vocalist and collaborative production partner (he’s jammed with Nile Rodgers). He won a Grammy for his work with Disclosure, signed to the esteemed Ninja Tune record label, played Glastonbury and performed an excellent Tiny Desk for NPR last year.

All in all, he’s deeply impressive and his fourth record, What We Call Life (five, if you count his alter ego as beat-maker Dan Kye), feels like his most effortless, but also the most refined.

Vocally, he cites Jeff Buckley as highly influential (don’t they all), but his core discipline is jazz, meaning he’s light, versatile and chameleonic (there are definite James Blake moments and flashes of Glass Animals’ Dave Bayley).

Like falling into a dream, Family woozily weaves a tapestry of wonder, with Rakei’s falsetto breathing life to uplifting lyrics, as he slides across elegant pizzicato bass. It sounds like he’s missing home and has spoken openly about how two years of therapy and the discovery of positive psychology informed the inward-looking nature of the album. Lockdowns and Covid will do that.

Despite the self-reflection, he stays syncopated and upbeat through Send My Love and Illusion, the latter pitter-patters with synthesisers and tumbling drum fills. It makes Unguarded stand out all the more for its restraint, easily a resplendent early favourite. Clouds follows, by building eerie atmospheres over rhythmic heavy breathing, which is much less creepy than it sounds.

While I’ve enjoyed his work before, this is the first time I felt really connected to his music and I feel like I won’t be alone there. It’s been a long time since Rakei made it back to these shores, and although I’m sure he’d be loathe to leave the interconnected world he is so immersed in now, he’d go down a treat on the summer circuit across Aotearoa and would find plenty of world-class musicians to mess about with.

Meanwhile, Waipu’s favourite thrash metal thrupple Alien Weaponry have delivered Tangaroa, the follow- up to Tū, which won them international acclaim, slots on the world’s biggest rock festivals and fame here at home. It’s also their first with new bass player Tūranga Morgan-Edmonds, although they haven’t changed their successful formula; make it loud, make it proud.

The 12 tracks are big in every way. The songs aren’t short and the riffs weigh heavy, morphing and mashing together like moving masses in a mosh pit. You can’t play it quietly, it isn’t subtle. The music needs to be felt. It’s visceral.

They tackle the big issues too, like climate change (Tangaroa) and colonialism (Ahi Kā), as well as teaching the world Māori traditions, history and culture (Hatupatu).The music remains raw and unadulterated. There are tinges of technical enhancement (taking a leaf from the nu-metal handbook), but, on the whole, they stick to their traditional thrash roots.

Reading comments from fans is a heartwarming exercise and shows how strongly the audience react to their kaupapa. Their combination of specific, indigenous culture and a genre of music with global appeal connects with people the world over. They get it and they love it.

YouTube user zz_cat types The Music Industry: “Sing in English if you want to make it” Alien Weaponry: “Hold my taiaha” which is pretty spot on. Another, Wildman_Adventures says “I’m literally learning about Māori culture through your music, and that’s metal as f*#k”. Not only does Wildman speak for all of us, he also has excellent grammar and is using macrons correctly.

The heavy nature of the music precludes some people from indulging and I understand that. I sometimes wonder if they will follow a path similar to Shihad. People forget, but Shihad began even heavier and more jarring than Alien Weaponry are now and were much older when they crossed into mainstream. They managed to bring their hardcore fanbase (and credibility) with them, while greatly expanding and broadening their appeal.

Perhaps they won’t, perhaps Alien Weaponry will stay true to their chosen niche, it doesn’t matter really because by being true to themselves, they’re already onto a winner.