Juno: Why Remi Wolf's debut album is a vibrant, fresh and frenetic experience

REVIEW: One of the great joys of 2020 was discovering Los Angeles native Remi Wolf on her debut EP I’m Allergic To Dogs.

Every note pops with the pure joy of creation, spontaneous musical literacy and a carefree, thumb-your- nose attitude.

It became one of my most listened-to records and I fearlessly recommend it to friends, saying, “It’s like hearing early Beck for the first time”. Basically one of the highest compliments I am capable of.

So all hail her first full-length effort, Juno, which is just as vibrant, fresh and frenetic.

Getty A conductor of controlled chaos, what Remi Wolf packs into a sub-three-minute pop song contains theses worth of sub-textual analysis.

READ MORE:

* Preservation of Scenery: Rob Ruha's album provides a window into his world view

* A Beginner's Mind: Sufjan Stevens & Angelo De Augustine's movie-inspired stunner

* Iris: Why Reb Fountain's stunning new album will reward repeat listeners



Wolf gets up on the groovy side of bed, treats funk like the first and most important meal of the day, but also snacks on punk and hip-hop, which she’ll often throw in a blender to create her intoxicating, cacophonous cocktails. A conductor of controlled chaos, what she packs into a sub-three-minute pop song contains theses worth of sub-textual analysis.

Liquor Store bounces between dreamy, cooed choruses and in-your-face shouty verses that flash with a feisty frustration born of boredom. The family values of Chilli Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis form the framework for the next song, poking fun at stereotypical Californian opulence: “I’m doing on and off pilates, like a middle-aged soccer mommy. I’m making donuts with my body, and talking to Jesus.”

While those lyrics give you a sense of tone on paper, you miss out on the leech-like melody attached. Often sardonic (and occasionally nonsensical), her creative wordplay nonetheless cements itself in the cerebral cortex, perhaps because it’s peppered through such danceable, devil-may-care delights.

Also packed with Los Angeles in-jokes, Quiet On Set bristles with hyperactivity, as she friskily raps about stealing corvettes (and other activities we are unable to print here), stunting and fronting, between bell percussion and brash synths. (She also references Fousheé who I hadn’t heard of previously, but is well worth checking out, I love when musicians do that).

One of the best is Grumpy Old Man, which dances round dynamic bass, as she jibes about bongos beating in your chest and whether, “you’ve got long hair, long beard, turtleneck sweater”, or “short hair, short beard, nothin’ feels better”. It’s a chorus so catchy, you’ll be singing along by the end of your first listen.

Wild, wonderful, outrageous and original, Remi Wolf is a bloody joy.

In 2011, as the haunting echo of The Wilhelm Scream bounced around the world, it sounded like nothing else on the planet. It turned James Blake into a highly sought after producer and vocalist for artists like Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce, Frank Ocean and brought about a dearth of copycats.

Ten years later and Blake is still up to his old tricks, making intense, intimate, ethereal, classically informed electronica and, on his latest album more than ever, uses his searing, soaring falsetto to bear his soul to the world.

He hits a high note towards the end of Say What You Will that resonates with such clarity I did an aural double-take. Midway through the long, sustained note, I thought about Jeff Buckley and the incredible way he would use that vocal technique in songs like Lover, I Should Have Come Over. By the time Blake came back to earth, the note rounding off perfectly, I actually whooped with joy. It’s not often music does that.

Say What You Will was utilised as the lead single for the project, it’s accompanied by a very funny, self-deprecating video and embodies the theme that permeates Friends That Will Break Your Heart – self-acceptance.

One can imagine how this record, easily his most vulnerable and personal, is a significant milestone in his artistic career. Despite that, and despite titles like Funeral, Famous Last Words and Lost Angel Nights, rather than dwelling in darkness and indulgence, it’s rather celebratory and victorious.

It’s not without maudlin moments. He’s not reinventing the wheel, he’s still James Blake.

Funeral doesn’t sound like a party tune, and it’s not, but does channel modern gospel into a gorgeous, memorable interlude. It’s followed by Frozen, with hypnotic syncopation from unpredictable, plucked strings and a contorted, surreal verse from Atlantan rapper Swavay.

His hip-hop tendencies are among his most accessible and the intersection between them and his natural, eerie ambient tendencies on songs like I’m So Blessed Your Mine, Foot Forward and his Sza duet Coming Back are among the best tracks here.