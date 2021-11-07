Valentine: Snail Mail's Lindsey Jordan is back, proudly embracing newfound poise

REVIEW: Lindsey Jordan wanted to be a rock star since she was five, but was 19 before she fully cracked it.

As Snail Mail, her debut Lush (2018) saw the word prodigy getting bandied about a lot.

A formidable guitarist, schooled in everything from classical to post-punk, songs like Pristine and Heat Wave echoed the jangle pop that dominated ‘90s radio, with quiet verses that crunched into distorted choruses like the big grunge hits of that baggily-dressed decade.

Perhaps the publicity got too much, perhaps she was just going through some stuff, but, last year, people close to her suggested she step back for a bit. Valentine, her second full-length effort was recorded after a 45-day stint in rehab. Emerging fresh-faced (and still just 22), she went straight into the studio to pour out a painful heartbreak.

Continuing the aesthetic of her earlier work, it immediately erupts with a cathartic chorus. “Why you wanna erase me?”, she rages, over kinetic guitars and drums channelling Jimmy Chamberlain-circa Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. “You’ll always know where to find me when you change your mind.”

Ben Franklin references her dry spell, and it’s not all enlightenment and meditation. She self-identifies as “a sucker for the pain”. She’s scared she’s got a devil in her. Scared she might be boring and suffers FOMO when she realises the world (and one person in particular) has moved on without her.

“When did you start seeing her? Somebody finally tamed you, I’ve never seen you look so sure,” she sings on Headlock. Someone special has found a new someone special. The theme runs throughout the record, although it never feels indulgent. Everything sits about the three-minute mark. She’s not here to extrapolate her feelings, she’s going to knock you over the head with them and move on.

Her sound has evolved too, although it still plays to her strengths. She’s just tightened the reins, cleaned it up and expanded sonically, with smoother transitions and a few fancy production flourishes, courtesy of producer Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Waxahatchee). Her voice is more prominent too. More certain, purposeful and lyrically concise.

Two songs in the middle stand out, both as immediate highlights and also as feeling the furtherest from her earlier sound. Forever (Sailing) has a timeless ballad quality, with a deceptively catchy hook buried in the bridge and Madonna is a memorable mash-up of emotions and constantly moving melodies. But all the songs here are heartfelt, immediate, intimate and intrinsically artistically risky. The prodigy is back in her power and proudly embracing newfound poise.

When you Google “The War On Drugs”, search optimisation puts the band up first and the global campaign led by the US government second. I’m sure certain Americans find that offensive, while others (most people, surely) find it right and proper.

The founding pair, Adam Granduciel and Kurt Vile, met in Philadelphia and bonded over their shared obsession with Bob Dylan, but only made one album together, before parting ways. Vile went on his own, very successful path and Granduciel kept the grandiose band name, slowly and surely releasing nothing but great records.

The phonetically pleasing Slave Ambient (2008) mapped out a mellow, Americana landscape. Lost In The Dream (2014) chronicled a restless midlife crisis and A Deeper Understanding (2017) won them a Grammy for Best Rock Album.

I Don’t Live Here Anymore feels like it’s always existed, or, to be more precise, like it’s existed since about 1989. The band is often described as conjuring up perfect “road trip” music and this album is no different. It’s something about the steady snares, long songs that harness tremendous momentum and guitar solos that soar and sparkle as the road rises up to meet you.

Sparkle is something The War On Drugs do a lot. Everything seems to shine. The ‘80s vibe is no accident. On the title track, every instrument is run through the same amplifier, a Roland JC-120, the amp-du-jour of that iconic decade. Famous for its clean sound and the jazz chorus effect it’s named after, everyone from Johnny Marr to James Hetfield has put it to good use.

I recommend it as a full album, but if you want to try before you buy, there are a few tracks that typify the experience.

Harmonia’s Dream is the first track that ignites an internal inferno, Victims drops into exhilarating double time at the halfway mark, with a pulsating synth sitting right in the pocket. I Don’t Live Here Anymore is the most stadium-ready, and penultimate song, Rings Around My Fathers Eyes is the quietest, a rare moment propelled by the yearning in Granduciel’s growl, rather than the driving power of his band.

Springsteen comparisons will eternally haunt them, not just for their style of song, but also because Granduciel’s voice (which has never been heard raised above a husky whisper) is strikingly similar.

It flies by. Expertly sequenced, it’s a record with a beginning, middle and end that unfolds like an afternoon stroll. To use a different metaphor, it’s an album that washes over you and, if you surrender to its pull, the rip will carry you out towards the horizon.