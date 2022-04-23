Chloë and the Next 20th Century: New album sees Father John Misty as polished as ever

REVIEW: Waltzing into the latest Father John Misty is like stepping into a 1920s Parisian club after dark.

Later, it evokes the golden age of cinema and pays tribute to beatnik America but Chloë and the Next 20th Century begins with muted horns, sweeping strings and a lilting melody that sounds two martini’s down.

That lilting voice is one of the serenader’s greatest strengths without a doubt. Theatrical through and through, he’s a versatile, virtuosic showman, polished within an inch of his life at all times. He ran with Fleet Foxes for a time, which gives good indication as to his palette and tradition. Historically, he’s a provocative poet (he does some outrageous interviews) and one never quite knows whether he is serious – or seriously trolling.

As Chloë jazzily draws to a close, Goodbye Mr Blues sparks up a light, breezy folk number, ruminating on the short nature of life in the finest traditional format. It's the kind of song that makes you want to throw away your job, buy a few cattle and move to a lifestyle block.

Kiss Me (I Loved You) is gorgeously structured, with a Hollywood fairytale glow. The same can be said for Funny Girl – some of his most elegant, excellent work, complete with a cleverly plucked bridge and the return of those moody, muted horns.

I remember being deeply suspicious of Misty when he first arrived on the scene in a classic alpha male wave of jealous confusion. What do you mean he’s this good? And that handsome? All he does is wear a suit and spout words good! That’s not special! But it is.

Polished as ever and eloquent as always, with attention given to all the rich tones and production details, these are more classy compositions for Father John Misty to add to his collection.

You wouldn’t guess Jenny Hval is Norwegian, because the time she spent in Australia certainly rubbed off on her English. You catch the accent on the occasional word like patriarchy, and I suppose some of the local references give her away too. She was in a metal band in Melbourne in the late ‘90s, but I mean, who wasn’t?

Hval caught critical buzz for her 2015 record Apocalypse, Girl, but has been writing and self-producing interesting records for 20 years. Her latest album is avant-garde pop poetry that mixes fantasy with dreary reality and existential, philosophical musings.

She’s a devious lyricist and Classic Objects is packed with wicked turns of phrase. She’ll make relatively mundane (very relatable) life stories into high drama, then take them to surprising, thought-provoking, sometimes confronting places. Contrasted with the gorgeous, cheery, even tropical at times, melodic background, it makes for an intriguing, enveloping listen.

One song starts when her mum moves to a new city and the midwife says: “Poor, Baby, you’re so scared.” Another (the title track) starts with her recalling a painter she shared a studio space with once, then discusses her techniques, then what starts as art criticism (within a piece of art), ends up as a critique of art itself (and the meaning of life and death).

I’m going to mention three artists in a particular order; Kate Bush, Björk, Courtney Barnett. If you’re a fan of any of those, you’ll be interested in this.