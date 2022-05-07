FutureNever: Former Silverchair star Daniel Johns is back with a bang

REVIEW: A misunderstood genius or a pretentious brat?

There were only two schools of thought when it came to discussing Silverchair frontperson Daniel Johns at the peak of his commercial success.

So much acclaim and adoration befell him at such a young age, it’s no wonder his public and private behaviour took on strange and sometimes extreme tendencies. Making Frogstomp at 15 (15!) shone a global-sized spotlight on his every move. He reviled the scrutiny, yet thanks to his consistent popularity, it became a permanent fixture of his life.

Notoriously awkward in interviews and painfully shy about his personal life, his recent podcast Who is Daniel Johns? unravels the truth from his perspective. The boy from Newcastle was relentlessly teased both for his prodigious talent (tall poppy syndrome alive and well across the Tasman) and for being less masculine than Australians typically allow prominent heroes to be. In one particularly unputdownable episode, he chats with his former wife (Natalie Imbruglia) for the first time in years and reshapes the public narrative many came to believe.

Supplied On FutureNever, Daniel Johns’ tender voice, capable of expressing self-loathing, anger, fear, paranoia and angst with a capital A, is now focused on expounding beauty, truth and gratitude.

READ MORE:

* Wet Leg: The Isle of Wight duo the world is obsessed by release their debut album

* Chloë and the Next 20th Century: New album sees Father John Misty as polished as ever

* Warm Chris: Why Aldous Harding's latest album might just be her best yet

* Crash: Charli XCX's slickest, polished, most refined album yet



So after a significant absence, arrives FutureNever, which finds Johns dancing to the beat of his own drum in glorious fashion. Uninhibited by expectation and thriving in fresh creative waters, his new muse is piano and the experimental electronica he toyed with in The Dissociatives and Dreams is now fully integrated into his lexicon.

His tender voice, capable of expressing self-loathing, anger, fear, paranoia and angst with a capital A, is now focused on expounding beauty, truth and gratitude.

It’s all over the place – in the best of ways. Like Stand Em Up, which begins like a Celtic dirge, before transforming into a thrashing, thumping rocker indicative of the uncharted territory this boy (now a man) is willing to fearlessly tread.

But that’s not where it starts. Reclaim Your Heart builds piano arpeggios into a delicate, dramatic aria of operatic proportions, complete with carefully crafted strings that accompany his raw, vulnerable vocal. In one of the more meta (and fascinating) moments, FreakNever (sung by unknown vocalist purplegirl) reimagines one of his most iconic songs in nursery rhyme fashion as it retells pivotal moments in his life.

After 25 years in the game, the genius of Daniel Johns is no longer disputed. Without doubt a master of melody, he transmutes messages of melancholy or majesty with equal proficiency. Born into a toxic macho culture that left him emotionally scarred, it’s taken him many years to accept himself, but his self- realisation, his embodiment of yin and yang and his passion to break new ground continues to inspire.

I was once asked the question, “if your tombstone had a button that, when pressed, could play one song, what would that song be”? It’s an interesting thought experiment and – over the years – my answer has changed, but two songs have most often vied for the top spot: Do You Realise?? by The Flaming Lips and the stunning Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space by Spiritualized.

Jason Pierce’s band are sometimes described as neo-psychedelia, sometimes as art-rock and they’ve always leaned into their experimental urges, with consistently interesting results.

They reward the patient listener. For some people, it takes time for their work to properly register or ring true and, for others, they feel at home in the space the hold immediately and Everything Was Beautiful is no exception.

Long-time fans will find elements of their past work instantly recognisable. The spatial bleep in Always Together With You is ripped straight out of the aforementioned favourite of mine. Likewise, the melody feels like a close sibling. The emotional inclusiveness, instrumental arrangement and and themes of universal love to the world also seem to come from the same family.

It feels like coming home. Nostalgic without being creatively lazy (the last thing Spiritualized could ever be accused of), the album continues what feels like a lifelong exploration into adventure. Best Thing You Never Had drops straight back into their more cacophonous, gospel-inspired groove and again manages to feel familiar and fresh at the same time. Frankly, that’s a comforting feeling in a world that feels increasingly strange and frightening. Or is that just me?