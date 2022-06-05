A Light For Attracting Attention: A Radiohead album that isn’t a Radiohead album

REVIEW: Singers and drummers popping off for solo projects is nothing new and widely considered a healthy habit.

Life in a band can be much like a marriage and well-structured time apart can help keep the flame alive. But when half your band makes a record without you, it must feel a bit more on the nose.

A Light For Attracting Attention by The Smile sounds a lot like Radiohead, because it is quite literally half of Radiohead.

Thom Yorke’s iconic voice is right at the front. Unmistakeable, mostly unadorned and largely intelligible. Fiddle fingers Jonny Greenwood is similarly conspicuous. His fascinating orchestrations feel like fingerprints everywhere, and we must count Radiohead’s silent, sixth member Nigel Godrich. He’s been an integral part of the band since his first-ever production credit (Black Star, The Bends) and is an equally vital part of this equation.

The Smile’s only new personnel consists of percussionist Tom Skinner, who comes from a jazz background. He’s one of two drummers in experimental group Sons of Kemet (no jealousy issues here then) who dabble in everything from Afrobeat to Caribbean folk.

He obviously invigorates the other two. I can’t count the time signature on Pana-Vision, because I’m not Dustin Hoffman in Rain Man, but I had fun trying. There are a lot of guitars – Yorke and Greenwood are notorious noodlers and, on tracks like The Opposite, they run wild, with Skinner’s slick stick work more than keeping pace.

Understandably, given their political perspective (they’re not backwards about coming forwards), there’s palpable anger in parts and words like paranoid, hectic and anxious spring to mind in patches, but, much like Shrewsbury biscuits, the sweet bit is in the middle.

Yorke sits at the piano for Open The Floodgates and really emotionally does. Then Free In The Knowledge reminds you of the raw power of a one-take Yorke delivery – a Yorker if you will.

The song itself is pretty stock standard. A pedestrian chord progression, straightforward structure, lyrics that are effective, but not devastating – in anyone else's hands, it might not add up to much, but he knocks it out the park like he did Fake Plastic Trees. Greenwood adds strings, Skinner wisely takes a back seat to enjoy the ride, and we basically get a Radiohead album that isn’t a Radiohead album.

They continue to push boundaries, which isn’t true of all their peers.

Back when Radiohead were still trying to break America, Oasis were enjoying their brief reign of dominance over all things. The Gallagher brother dynamic is already infamous. Noel is (by his own account at least) the talented one who writes all the songs and Liam is an amiable everyman troubadour, the people’s champion, a man you would queue to have a beer with.

Without wanting to take sides (and, despite the way they frame it, you don’t have to) neither brother has been as good without the other. Patchy post-Oasis output has plagued them both, particularly in comparison to their golden run which ran aground at the turn of the century when Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants really should have crouched in the shadow of those giants and taken some time for self-reflection.

Liam’s new album starts strong, with a chorus of kids and inspirational chords in pop-prayer More Power. The title track has snares and handclaps in sync beneath a rousing riff that feels very familiar, but that’s not going to bother anyone listening to a Liam Gallagher record.

He’s formed a partnership with Andrew Wyatt from Swedish band Miike Snow, who co-writes and produces most of the tracks. He seems a good foil for Gallagher, with strong melodic instincts, which is perfect, because mostly what Liam needs is a solid, believable hook.

While much of it seems built for purpose, there’s an energy and consistency that speaks to Liam Gallagher’s tenacity and commitment. He can’t turn every half-baked idea into a stadium sing-along, but he’ll give it a bloody good go .