Midnights: Taylor Swift makes musical magic with new album

Lyric Waiwiri-Smith is a lifestyle and entertainment reporter for Stuff. She is also an unapologetic superfan of singer Taylor Swift.

REVIEW: Before October 21 (a time that will now be remembered as BM – Before Midnights), Taylor and I had already spent countless nights together, her voice serenading me to sleep, cheering me on through drunken dancing and offering a soft comfort during heartbreak and tears.

Those late nights with Taylor’s music serving as the soundtrack to my most formative, fun and challenging moments are the ones that stick out the most through my 15 years of loving her.

Getty/Gotham/GC Images Midnights isTaylor Swift’s 10th studio album,

The relationship between fan and hero is marked by the often saddening knowing the devotion only works one way – now with her latest release Midnights, a reflection of “the 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout [Taylor’s] life”, fans are invited to sit by Taylor’s bedside as she spills a whispery confessional over a synth-pop track, or join her on the neon-light dappled dance floor as she plots her revenge.

Taylor has found a new experimental side to her music with her long-time collaborator Jack Antonoff, playing with her vocal abilities, adding texture to her usually sweet and simple soundscapes (most noticeably on tenth track Labyrinth) and looking at her life through a kaleidoscope of sound.

READ MORE:

* Do you know these Taylor Swift facts all too well? Test your knowledge

* Taylor Swift fan who went weeks without wifi is finally listening to singer's new album

* Taylor Swift fans are convinced Joe Alwyn co-wrote songs on her new album Folklore



Opening with stylish tracks Lavender Haze and Maroon, as colourful sonically as they are in their names, the album is a far cry from the soft woodland landscapes Taylor created in her 2020 and 2021 projects Folklore and Evermore – and more expansive than her classic pop projects.

The album’s third track Anti-Hero is an ‘80s-inspired piece of pop music musing on a fall from grace and self-hatred wrapped a stylish package, while You’re On Your Own, Kid sees the Millennial Queen of Pop take a cinematic look back on her coming-of-age, singing about a “starved body” and looking back in a “blood-soaked gown”. Taylor seems well-aware now of the hindsight age gives.

The highly-anticipated Snow on The Beach, a collaboration with edgy pop star Lana Del Rey, is one of the more minimal tracks that flows by without calling much attention to itself (unless you get stuck on the “and it's like snow at the beach, weird, but f...... beautiful” line).

Getty Images A play on a late-night, intimate experience with Taylor, Swift Midnights will be remembered as one of her most effective projects yet.

Bejeweled, Midnight Rain and Question...? are the sonic personification of rolling down the window of the Uber you’re riding home from a party, sticking your head outside and watching the flashing lights of the city sweep past you – a rush of euphoria and freedom hitting at high speed at the same time.

Vigilante Shit, a slick and sleek moment on the album that calls to mind the dark-pop styling of Billie Eilish, and Karma are improvements on her 2017 album Reputation, released as her comeback from her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Where Taylor then tried to make her songs stick like a sharp, snark knife in the back of her enemies, these new tracks provide something more playful.

Closing out the album are the simple Sweet Nothing and reflective Mastermind, wrapping up Taylor’s 10th album with a neat little bow. After more than 15 years of fans having access to Taylor’s thoughts and feelings, the pop star still has more to give and still finds a way to deliver her musings in a way that captives her audience. This play on a late-night, intimate experience with Taylor will be remembered as one of her most effective projects yet.

Taylor Swift’s Midnights is out now.