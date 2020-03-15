Party vibes and pin drops in Auckland as Aldous Harding delights an adoring crowd

REVIEW: As community events were cancelling left right and centre I was waiting on tip toes and tenterhooks for the Aldous Harding concert to be called off.

Pasifika had been cancelled for the second year running. Gutted.

Just a few hours before kick-off, the March 15 memorial got cancelled. Massive.

These were outdoor events and I was supposed to go inside the town hall and mingle like it ain't no thing. Strange times.

An hour before curtains I got an email from a publicist saying her employer has advised her not to attend but hopes I enjoy the show. Sure. That's not concerning at all.

Maybe I'll attend 2020's last live music event. Maybe I'll have story to share. Maybe I'll have a fever to share. Who knows?

Oh well. I know how to wash my hands and, to be fair, the line-up is very good indeed.

Not just Aldous Harding but Weyes Blood, the incredible American artist whose unpredictable orchestral soundscapes are an acquired taste, not unlike our intrepid headliner as well as two talented sisters from Coromandel who rarely get a chance to play to an audience this tailored to their temperament.

Kathryn Vetter Miller Weyes Blood puts on a compelling performance.

Purple Pilgrims prove themselves a formidable duo. Although their songs may not be immediate their familiar prescience enables them to soar in harmony without visible effort. The show doesn't so much ebb and flow as just flow. Bright brilliant blue backlights give the pair an authoritarian air, their seductive melodies draw a growing crowd into the fold.

Even as the crowd expands they remain a respectful bunch. None of this evenings performers are what you would call casual listening and tonight isn't really a casual night.

Weyes Blood seems to have a dedicated audience of her own here. It's a compelling performance. Her voice commands attention even from those who don't know her. Expansive and unexpected, she sets a perfect scene for Harding, who has carved her niche as a detached, explosive performer.

By the time Harding takes the stage I admit I've indulged in a few hesitant hugs. Social distancing is going to be hard to self-discipline.

There's an air of expectation around an Aldous Harding performance. She is a construct, a character that leaves you mesmerised yet uncertain. As bold and brave as the songs are, as stark and accentuated her performance is, there is an understanding between the performer and audience that this is show. This is performance.

4AD/YouTube Check out the video for Aldous Harding's 'Zoo Eyes'.

Tonight however she is warm, inclusive, quick to laugh and almost eager to chat and engage. Almost. But she does seem more at home, more playful, more connected and yet still very much in character.

It should feel odd, this strange music and these strange times. But party vibes are coming off the stage and we're all susceptible to the bug. She has tremendous control of the room, communicating more with an eyebrow raise than many singers do in whole pop songs. You could have heard a pin drop during Damn. The Barrel had the whole room moving.

It's a dedicated and adoring crowd tonight met by a grateful, gracious artist. She hesitantly speaks about how something in her show in Wellington last night challenged her to "open up" before she cracks into a raw, promising new song.

A performer who has stayed very much at arm's length from the audience seems to have opened her arms. Unfortunate timing for actual physical contact, but a great show nonetheless.