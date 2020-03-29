Womad was the last hurrah

Womad was the biggest crowd we’ll see for a while… a truth that slowly dawned even as we danced.

Well that was weird. A weekend celebrating a world of music, arts and dance while the world shut up shop. It felt marvellously delusional at the time but now I can add the word poignant to that descriptor.

Womad. What Margaret Atwood could do with a moniker like that. Mad women, world madness, woe and damnation. They all apply. For the past 16 years held in the nation's best music venue, the TSB Bowl of Brooklands and Brooklands Park in New Plymouth. The forecast that week had been for rain but just in time the sun muscled in blazing a hard gold as if it knew it was giving us one last hurrah.

The music of invisible birds guided us through the native bush-fringed narrow pathways to the venue. Trilling, chirping, a little raspy scraping. It was like coming home through international arrivals, the welcome corridor of nostalgia that always makes me feel a bit weepy if I've been away for a long time. A tea house, brick-red arches over streams, ducks tracing a V through still water, lily pads, bicycles leaning against wooden railings, a civilised queue, the check-bag tag and hand out programmes routine and we're in.

Out of the soft dappled light and into the bowl of sunshine. And goodness, look at all the people. So many. So so many, the numbers seemed to multiply the more I looked. A whole world of them. Seventeen thousand I learn later. A little different from my last Womad when less than 5000 turned up and organisers worried about breaking even. Visions of setting up an elegant station with a blanket and camp chairs evaporated in favour of seeking out nano patches of space betwixt bodies to plonk down or stand in. Social distancing? Never heard of it.

"They all look so healthy," said a friend gazing around the arena. "They look like straight edge squares," said a dyspeptic

Gen Xer. "Not my sort at all."

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF

Just nice people actually, happy-to-recycle-excuse-me type people, heavily weighted to the older generation (even special tiered seating areas for the over 65s) en masse, here for the music though occasionally distracted by cooking demos, book talks, science and tech sessions and dance workshops, but only if you got there early.

And hardly any seed pod hats. The trend now, for a certain type of youth, was for head pieces featuring little furry ears and fluffy locks of hair. Those with a flair for the dramatic had scored black goat-like horns which looked rather good sprouting from spiky multi-hued hair, and even better if worn with a long black cape. A cutely demonic Mr Tumnus.

But what of the music? It was everything of course. Featuring stars as luminary as the Paganini of Indian classical music and the "Golden Voice of Africa", groups presenting music from Reunion, Mexico and Malian Mande culture and others resurrecting traditions as varied as the golden era of Cuban Mambo, ancient Japanese and Finnish folk.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF People dance as The Blind Boys of Alabama perform on the Brooklands stage.

Mostly it was grand, though in my darker moments I thought some of the cultural mashes sounded like nothing more than foreign warblings set to dubstep with a dose of theatrics and pretension thrown in. But those were my darker moments – probably coming not long after a sneaky peak at my phone. Big mistake. First Pacifica. Oh sad, keep on dancing. Then the memorial at Horncastle Arena. Shame, but probably for the best. Meet you at the Dell. Finally nationwide self-isolation for travellers entering the country. Uh-oh. The economy. Jobs. Let's not miss The Blind Boys of Alabama but hey, I'm hungry now, have you tried that stall with the fantastic vege bowls?

A merry builder from Sydney showed me how to link my Google Maps to someone else's. We shook hands before we left, seconds later joking we should have bumped elbows. I see that image in my head now. His white teeth, head back laughing. The blue sky. The sense of unreality, the feeling, still there, though hanging by a thread, that maybe all this was still a drill.

I left early. The heat. The 12-hour days. The schlepping from stage to stage. The scramble to leave early from one event to get there in time to secure a spot at the next. It got to me. The world. There was too much of it. Too much of us consuming it. All those musical traditions, those words, the people streaming forward and backward into the future. My head was bursting. I took two Panadol and caught a bus home. Used the last of my phone power to read more about the travel restrictions, thinking goodbye Womad. Farewell global. Sad but not entirely disheartened. Some of my favourite acts had been local.

Championing global as we were becoming local.