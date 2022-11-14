Conan Gray brings a breezy sort of melancholy to Auckland's Spark Arena

REVIEW: For someone who Teen Vogue called the “pop prince of sad internet teens”, Conan Gray is remarkably upbeat.

The 23-year-old singer-songwriter struts onto the stage at Auckland’s Spark Arena like a 1970s rock god, wearing a black-and-red sequinned outfit (cropped vest, elbow-length gloves, bellbottoms and platform boots). He flicks his hair, strikes a pose, and launches into his first song, the danceable pop ditty Disaster. The crowd – which is 99% made up of teen and pre-teen girls – goes berserk.

Gray is in Auckland off the back of his sophomore album, Superache, which was released in June. It’s a slick collection of ballads and pop bangers, a simmering, rollicking mix of envy and heartache and unrequited love.

Before Superache came Gray’s debut album, Kid Krow, and before that, he was a teenager in a nowhere town in Texas, uploading vlogs to YouTube and dreaming desperately about getting out.

READ MORE:

* ‘I’ve lost nearly $1 million’: How NZ’s biggest music festivals survived Covid

* Teeks 'nervous as hell' but captivates at Spark Arena

* Is Brett McKenzie's 'Songs without Jokes' actually laugh-free? No, and it's got charm to boot



His success was hard-won, and it’s recent enough that he seems genuinely delighted – by performing, by travelling, by Piha beach, which he tells us about over and over. We have to buy tickets to his gigs “for the rest of my life”, he says, “so I can have an excuse to go to Piha beach again”.

Then: “Let’s have a lot of fun tonight, but not too much, because most of these songs are depressing.”

This is the contradiction at the heart of Gray’s persona: He’s quick-witted and sardonic, cracking jokes and prancing about like an elf, but his lyrics are, for the most part, gut-wrenching, traversing his abusive childhood and failed relationships in excruciating detail.

Take Astronomy, song number six of the set, for example: “Stop trying to keep us alive/You’re pointing at stars in the sky that already died.” Footnote, a few songs later, is similarly heartbreaking: “I’ll just take a footnote in your life/And you could take my body/Every line I would write for you/But a footnote would do.”

Some of the pain he plays for laughs, but there are moments, throughout the show, of true vulnerability. When he introduces the song Family Line (about his aforementioned abusive childhood), he levels with the audience, telling us when he was growing up, he was made to feel worthless.

Tom Grut/Supplied Conan Gray wore one of his trademark androgynous outfits for his gig at Spark Arena.

“I wrote this song as a reminder that your past doesn’t define you,” he says. Looking around at the younger members of the audience, this elder millennial felt grateful they have a role model who can tell them – and show them – that things truly do get better.

Aside from all the emotion, the music does (as the kids say) slap. Gray’s best friend is Gen Z pop maven Olivia Rodrigo, and you can hear her influence, as well as shades of Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey. The 80-minute gig ranges from the grungy chords of Fight or Flight to the pop punk-tinged, revved-up Jigsaw to the bouncy, almost reggae-ish Best Friend.

About halfway through his set, Gray takes a break from his sauntering and hair-flicking to sit down with a guitar and play The Story, a soft and sad but ultimately hopeful anthem about thwarted love and trying to make it through against the odds. Near the end, Gray stops strumming and it’s just his voice, then our voices, then his voice, then our voices, going back and forth, line by line.

It’s a poignant moment, made even more so by another moment of vulnerability: Life can be hard, he tells the audience, “but I want everyone to know, anyone who’s relating to this, that it’s not the end of the story”.

At another point, after a particularly danceable pop ballad, he turns to us with a grin and says: “Do y’all mind if I get depressing now?” No, we don’t mind at all.