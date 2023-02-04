Fatboy Slim, I have to Praise You for stealing hearts in Wellington

Fatboy Slim opened up about what he likes most about New Zealand before embarking on his 2023 tour.

REVIEW: Fatboy Slim stole the hearts of Wellingtonians on Friday night at Anderson Park. I’ve got nothing but praise for him – and now I’m ready to Eat Sleep Rave Repeat.

It was smoggy, the full moon was out, there was a mix of classic hits with new age dance. We came a long, long way together.

The crowd was absolutely pumping at this nearly four-hour dance rave.

Fatboy AKA Norman Cook played for almost two hours, to the crowd’s delight in the open air.

Many thousands gathered, the set-up was incredibly well-organised, and Anderson Park is a popping venue that needs more attention from artists visiting the capital.

People were even watching Cook perform from the periphery of the park, enjoying the D-floor from the fringes of the wider Botanic Garden area while those inside moshed their way to sweat oblivion.

He opened with Queen, closed with the Beatles, he played a Born Slippy cover – made famous in the movie Trainspotting – and got through it all with ease and flair.

There was at least twice as many toilets as you’d expect, but the bar shut a little on the earlier side. Punters remarked it would’ve been great for a three-hour act for the money that was paid for tickets, even though the opening acts were good, too.

This party should’ve gone from mid-afternoon on a Saturday - it was simply epic and there wasn’t enough. They could’ve had two stages, built up to it and the crowd could’ve been even more frothing.

Some of Fatboy Slim’s hits were skipped through, with bits played but leaving the crowd hanging for the full Monty.

Eric Bender, an American expat, said afterwards that the concert was monumental. Others didn’t even want to leave at the end, huddled in groups on the lawn debriefing the events of the night. Fatboy received a one more song chant at the finale of the set list but the crowd had no luck enticing the British DJ back on stage.

A range of ages and subcultures of people came out to see the 59-year-old play - it was nice to see such a cross-section of society celebrating one of the godfathers of dance music.

Having not been in New Zealand for a few years, Fatboy did not disappoint his eager fans.

The show was technically perfect with strobe effects and other light tricks creating a mysterious layer of smog that hung over the crowd and illuminated under the low moon, which was mostly exposed for the whole show.

Fatboy Slim left at 10pm, blowing kisses to the crowd with a genuine look of gratitude in his eyes to still be making people happy all these years later.

We’d be happy to take him back right here, right now.

The latest on the tour

Fatboy Slim, the critically acclaimed British DJ, producer and musician, is on his largest-ever tour of New Zealand, having already visited Christchurch’s QEII Park, Auckland’s Spark Arena and the Sky Tower in separate shows, and Stonyridge Winery on Waiheke Island - which was postponed by two days after the Auckland flooding.

Another show at Napier’s Tremain Field was cancelled due to severe weather.

Anderson Park in Wellington was his third to last show on his tour of the motu.

He’ll be heading south briefly to Queenstown’s Gibbston Valley on Saturday, before a final show at the Taupō Amphitheatre on Sunday. See dates here.

Support acts on Friday night included the British dance-electronic duo Solardo and New Zealand’s own Sin, who has appeared on some of New Zealand’s biggest festival lineups including Rhythm & Vines, Hidden Valley and Homegrown.