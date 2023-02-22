Review: Lorde finally kicks off Solar Power tour in Wellington

REVIEW: The sun may have been hiding behind a wall of grey clouds, but the capital still got a healthy dose of Solar Power on Tuesday night, as Ella Yelich-O'Connor, aka Lorde, kicked off her tour at TSB Arena.

Wellington devotees have waited a long time for Lorde's blessing, and they got it, loud, proud and full of grace.

Support acts Fazerdaze and Riiki Reid got the juices flowing, but there was only one quirky singer-songwriter act this rowdy audience had waited two years to see, and they welcomed their girl back to the stage with raucous adulation.

Opening her 1½ hour set with Leader of a New Regime - and sending the crowd wild with it - it is an older, wiser, and more secure performer on stage tonight.

READ MORE:

* Lorde postpones her Hawke's Bay show at Black Barns vineyard

* Lorde concert switches Wellington venues following Cyclone Gabrielle, singer urges fans to 'vote accordingly' on climate change

* Lorde's first show on Australasian tour 'on mum and dad's front lawn' at Kiwi winery



Parading across the minimalist set - think German Expressionist cinema through a 80s Helmut Newton lens - Lorde is one part psychedelic cult leader, mesmerising her willing flock, two parts radiant Sun Goddess. And the crowd is 110% here for it.

A muscular rendition of Buzzcut Season is punctuated by the screams of fans every time she strikes a pose; a theatrical, silhouetted costume change is greeted with mass hysteria. The arena hasn’t felt this electric (or sounded so good) in years.

Supplied/nicola brennan Lorde performs the opening night of the Solar Power Tour in Wellington on Tuesday night.

Takapuna uber-teen gone (but never forgotten), Lorde’s voice sounds richer, more mature, now. As genuinely expressive and emo as the artfully breathy vocals of her teens always promised to be.

It’s voice given full and mellifluous throat during a rendition of Hine‐i‐te‐awatea, from her reo Māori ep Te Ao Mārama . Goosebumps, straight up the spine.

“Nau mai, haere mai to the Solar Power tour, Te Whanganui-a-Tara,” Lorde says, climbing onto her altar-cum-throne. “My name is Ella you might know me as Lorde... I’m fresh, loose and excited to be here.”

Cinematic and theatrical, the set pieces/songs are glued together by Lorde’s easy going banter, and sweet little revelatory moments of heart baring.

Supplied/nicola brennan “You have stuck with me through it all,” Lorde told her fans.

There wasn’t as much chat between songs the last time I saw her play, at the Michael Fowler Centre in 2017. Back then it felt like she had something to prove. Now, she just wants to be with her people.

A strange, beguiling rendition of The Path rolls down from the stage like a stairway to heaven, with psychedelic-apocalyptic visuals to match. California (ditto) feels genuinely trippy.

Supplied/nicola brennan But Lorde’s biggest hits are still the biggest hits tonight.

But Lorde’s biggest hits are still the biggest hits tonight.

Solar Power with its anthemic, chanted chorus fairly blows the roof of the arena; Green Light absolutely bangs; and the encore, Royals becomes a shared fever dream, taking us out on an all-time high.

Supplied/nicola brennan Lorde performs the opening night of the Solar Power Tour in Wellington on Tuesday night.

“The journey you’ve been through, from buying these thickets in 2021, through Covid postponements and last minute location change, you have stuck with me through it all,” the Sun Goddess says during one interlude, and it feels like a blessing.

(There’s even a votary box at the merch stand where devotees can leave their prayers. Praise be!)

The odds had seemed stacked against this show, first announced for 2021, twice Covid-postponed, moved indoors at last minute as the tail end of Cyclone Gabrielle lashed the city. But any acolyte will tell you faith is nothing if it’s not tested. Lucky for us, the Sun Goddess provides.

Lorde plays a second show at TSB Arena tonight. Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster.