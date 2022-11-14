Review: Friday Jams underwhelming but saved by Macklemore gold

If you have ever wondered why Friday Jams is held on a Sunday, it might just be that this particular crowd would be chaos if let loose in town on a Friday night.

After a three-year hiatus from the festival, it was quickly clear these fans were here to party, Monday be damned.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The crowd at Friday Jams was ready for a party at Western Springs Stadium on Sunday.

One man told me a drunk woman punched him in the face out of the blue as he walked by her in the crowd and, disturbingly, a friend was unfortunate enough to witness one man ditch his baseball cap which had been used as a vomit bucket. People were carried or stretchered into the medical tents as the evening hit and by the end of the night punters nearby had taken to dancing on the ground, when standing up became troublesome.

Music-wise Friday Jams had a bit of making up to do since its last showing in 2019. Back then, Janet Jackson’s set notoriously sparked a mass walk-out of disappointed fans.

And before the festival even opened its gates, this year got off to a rocky start. Pop RnB group TLC pulled out hours before gates opened due to a positive Covid case. Craig David, who was originally announced, also quietly revealed weeks earlier that he would not be playing New Zealand.

And while the crowd was building outside the stadium, many had not made it inside before Lumidee took the stage for a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it 10-minute set.

Dru Hill, while entertaining with their heavily co-ordinated dancing, were plagued by some sound issues that, thankfully, seemed to sort themselves out later in the day.

It is an RnB throwback gig though, so they did give a quick shout out to the “beautiful ladies” in the crowd.

The first of many cheesy lines and blown kisses to the crowd came from Jay Sean who, despite his rather wordy and cringy monologues, “It’s just me and my microphone, and my songs and I hope that’s enough for you because I’m here for you ...” he told the crowd, got the fans going with his hits Ride it and Down.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Shaggy announced his love of beautiful ladies and played siren sound effects as much as any actual singing during his set.

But perhaps the most disappointing, and honestly confusing, set came from RnB star Shaggy who, despite getting the crowd fired up with Mr Boombastic seemed to quickly give up on the idea of singing much of anything for the rest of his set.

The crowd did most of that for him while he held his mic out, and his shout-outs to the beautiful ladies, an overwhelming amount of siren sound effects and far too many yells of “New Zealand!” got old pretty quickly.

“I came to Auckland for the women. Ladies, if you’re sexy, scream,” he said, before kicking into ... more sirens.

But this crowd seemed happy – or maybe too drunk to care. And his set ended with It Wasn’t Me which, to his credit, he sang almost in full. And the crowd loved it.

Ashanti upped the quality of the show with a professional looking and sounding performance while Craig David’s replacement, Jeremih, had the crowd singing along enthusiastically but seemed to suffer a few sound issues.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Akon, held up by security, performed on top of, and in the middle of the crowd at Friday Jams on Sunday night.

But then, when the floor was littered with empty cans while venue staff seemed to have given up hope of collecting any rubbish for the day, and many of the crowd’s inhibitions had well and truly been drunk away, Akon reminded the masses both how many hits he had and what an impressive performance looks like.

And after singing on the barriers in front of the crowd the artist hid away his expensive-looking jewellery, hopped on the shoulders of security, and slowly made his way through the mass of fans to the centre of the crowd. That same crowd collectively lost its mind when he stood up (being held above the crowd) grabbed and waved one of many Samoan flags that made their way into the stadium and gave the crowd the best moment of the night so far.

But the true highlight was the incredible performance US rapper Macklemore, complete with his band of brass, drums, dancers and singers, all donned in green. The sound, positivity and absolute power of the performance of hits like Thrift Shop, Rise Up and Glorious gave the impression he would rather be nowhere else, and the crowd responded in like. Not even an unfortunate, but temporary, mic failure could bring this set down.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Macklemore gave an impressive performance to end the night on a high at Friday Jams.

“I didn't come here to fizzle out. I came here to end with the best show of all of them,” he told the frenzied crowd at one stage before asking them to go “crazy”. He, and they, did not disappoint. From an on-stage dance off with audience members, to the frenetic and powerful dancing, performing, a cheeky crowd-surf and all-around good-guy vibes, Macklemore delivered everything you would want a headline act to bring.

After a day of some very messy punters, Macklemore’s entertainment, excitement and pure on-stage joy seemed the perfect way to end the night on a high.

“This is f...ing awesome,” he sang with a 30,000-odd strong echo.

And at that moment, it truly was.